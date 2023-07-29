Insanity at Wakulla Springs

Back in my semi-innocent FSU days in Tallahassee, we were always looking for a distraction from homework and a break from the heat. Wakulla Springs was a frequent destination, not just because it was close and the water was consistently cool and refreshing, but because I’d never seen anything like that before – crystal blue waters, as clear as glass. Literally, a huge river poured from a giant hole in the ground that you could clearly see a hundred feet below the water’s surface. Swimming there was like floating in air.

It was “awesome” in the way that word was originally intended, you know, before it was applied to deep dish pizza.

All these years later, the memories are still clear as that water. That’s why it’s amazing that anybody – much less Wakulla County Commissioners – could do anything to threaten this international treasure. But that’s what’s happening — and all for the price of a convenience store — and it needs to be stopped.

The news out of Wakulla County is hard to fathom: A majority of Wakulla Commissioners are racing ahead with zoning changes — while stifling public comment — which will allow a gas station to be built on top of one of the amazing underwater caves which supplies the crystal-clear water that makes Wakulla Springs so special.

The awful plan calls for 16 gas pumps and petroleum storage tanks placed on top of a limestone cave that could collapse into a sinkhole at any time, spilling its contents into the pristine waters of Wakulla.

One gallon of gas can poison a million gallons of groundwater.

This is insane.

There is a long list of people who can stop this insanity:

Wakulla County Manager David Edwards

Edwards has been caught with his pants down. He told commissioners that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said, in a meeting with him, that they wouldn’t approve more stringent regulations for spring protection. But a DEP spokesman said essentially the exact opposite of that, in a statement to the Florida Phoenix. DEP never ‘rejected’ the county’s proposed ordinance. Edwards has been busted and needs to immediately walk this whole thing back.

Wakulla Commission Chair Ralph Thomas

If Edwards won’t do the right thing, Chair Ralph Thomas should. Thomas presided over an embarrassing commission meeting on July 17th where dozens spoke up, but many were denied a chance to speak and, somehow, respected Gulf Specimen Marine Lab founder and director Jack Rudloe was removed from the meeting and issued a trespass warrant.

What kind of leader goes to the mat over building 16 gas pumps on top of a fragile cave that flows into the county’s most prized natural resource?

State Rep. Jason Shoaf and Sen. Corey Simon

This is a state matter now. And if the locals in Wakulla can’t make it right, the state should. Wakulla Springs is home to a state park and Edwards has floated the idea that the recent pre-emption law is what is preventing the county from protecting the property (Florida Association of Counties director Ginger Delegal probably winced at that one). If Shoaf and Simon step in strongly here, this will quickly be resolved.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton

Hamilton has been at DEP for 16 years and knows the importance of Wakulla Springs. Nobody wants to see a construction accident rupture the cave on their watch. And nobody wants stories about a 20-year-old tank leaking into the springs to include that it was pushed through under their tenure. DEP can make this right and shouldn’t wait around to see if others succeed.

Governor Ron DeSantis

It’s been a rough few weeks for Florida’s governor, but this is a layup for him to score points back in his home state. DeSantis has always been a stalwart champion of water quality and protecting the environment, and he’s stood up to powerful special interests to make good on his pledges. Does he really want to put his legacy at risk over a gas station built by a company from Bainbridge, Georgia? One tiny little whisper into the ear of an aide and you can be sure this gas station will never see its first drop of fuel.

That’s a lot of smart, important, influential people. Any one of them can solve this problem. Any one of them can protect this incredible resource.

Any one of them can save Wakulla Springs so that the next generation of college kids, locals, and thousands of tourists can enjoy the magic of this unique Florida treasure.