July 28, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott wants answers if Air Force moves Special Forces command from Florida

Jacob OglesJuly 28, 20234min2

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis’ odds of winning GOP nomination fall to 9.2%

HeadlinesTech

Ron DeSantis warns Iowans about ‘woke’ AI

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis defends ‘dark money’ during town hall sponsored by his Super PAC

rick scott
He expects news to break Friday on any major decision.

Florida’s federal officials are bracing for news that the U.S. military could move Special Forces out of the Panhandle.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott told Florida Politics he was told only last weekend to prepare for news regarding Special Operations Command at Hurlburt Field.

“We get a phone call, saying they want to talk to me,” Scott said. But he was told officials would not talk until Friday. That’s a day after the Senate approved the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), and just as lawmakers anticipate going into August recess.

“It seems a little suspect,” Scott said.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, told the Pensacola News Journal that he and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio similarly received the same vague message. He promised to fight any effort by the Air Force to close the Special Forces command.

“There is nothing to show Florida is not the best location to house these commands,” he told the newspaper.

Rubio also had an amendment passed to the NDAA requiring justification be provided if Special Forces are moved.

Scott’s Office estimates a closure could impact some 25,000 people, including military families and contractors.

It’s also an affront to Florida’s reputation as a military friendly state.

“We put a lot of effort into making sure Florida was the most military friendly state in the country when I was Governor,” he said. That included providing in-state tuition to students of families stationed there, making families quickly eligible for other state programs and providing reciprocity on many licenses obtained in other states.

But he’s most frustrated that Florida, a state with numerous bases and commands, could be at risk of losing an operations center in a shuffling that sidesteps any normal process. He said Florida leaders closely follow the Defense Department’s Base Realignment and Closure Process (BRAC), which routinely studies how resources should be allocated.

“We always prepared for BRAC,” he said. “That would be a process.”

Scott said that as part of the Senate Armed Services Committee, he would hope for more than a week’s advance notice.

The move comes amid reports of China stepping up spying operations in Cuba. But Scott said that in classified briefings, he has never been given any indication intelligence has reason to move Special Forces from Florida.

“Not one of our bases is not fulfilling its mission,” he said.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis' odds of winning GOP nomination fall to 9.2%

2 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    July 28, 2023 at 9:00 am

    “There is nothing to show Florida is not the best location to house these commands.” Uhhhh what? See the Rhonda Campaign, Rick.

    Rhonda says the military is woke, and Florida is where woke goes to die. So why would the military want to be in Florida when Rhonda says they will die from going to Florida?

    LOL @ Stupid Rick pretending not to know Stupid Rhonda is the problem

    Reply

  • PeterH

    July 28, 2023 at 9:01 am

    Hurricane alley is the best place in the USA for Air Force command center!
    🙄🙄

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories