Rick Scott presses Joe Biden to take stand against China-Cuba spy op

A Florida Senator is fuming over a Chinese spy operation to be positioned off the Florida coast in Cuba.
In the wake of reports that the communist country will position infrastructure near Florida to spy on electronic transmissions, including from military bases in the Southeastern United States, and to monitor ship traffic, Rick Scott is demanding action.
“If Joe Biden gives a damn about the security of our country and safety of our people, he will speak on this today, demand that Chuck Schumer set dates for security briefings and public hearings in the Senate and announce action to push back on Communist China’s unacceptable aggression,” Scott said Thursday.
The money involved is substantial. According to The Wall Street Journal, China will pay several billion dollars to get this operation going.
Scott frames this disrespect as China calling the Biden administration’s bluff.
“Almost two years since the historic freedom demonstrations in Cuba, Joe Biden is not standing up for democracy but instead ensuring his legacy will be his horrific failures to stop the spread of evil across the world,” Scott added.
“America’s enemies know Biden is too weak to stand up against them, so they are taking advantage of the hospitality offered by the illegitimate communist regime in Cuba. I pray that President Biden will defy our expectations and finally take a stand against this TODAY.”
This isn’t surprising to the executive branch.
“I cannot speak to this specific report, but we are well aware of — and have spoken many times to — the People’s Republic of China’s efforts to invest in infrastructure around the world that may have military purposes, including in this hemisphere,” John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said in a statement to Reuters.
The Senator is less sanguine, meanwhile.
“This move by Communist China presents grave threats to America’s national security that cannot be ignored. Every American should be up in arms about this. It’s not just spying on the government, which is bad enough, it’s spying on you, seeing your emails and your data,” Scott asserts.
Marco Rubio also raged against the revelations: “The threat to America from Cuba isn’t just real, it is far worse than this. But to date not only does the Biden WH not care, they have people who actually want to appease the regime.
The Chinese and Cuban governments offered no comment on the reports.
Dont Say FLA
June 8, 2023 at 12:16 pm
Rick seems concerned the Chinese might see him exiting the massage parlor looking way too happy. Little does he know, when he turns off his iPhone, they know. Unless you remove the battery and also put the Chinese spying contraption inside a lead box, they know exactly what’s going on at all times. “Power off” is how the the data warehouse algorithm finds the interesting parts of everybody’s data.
PeterH
June 8, 2023 at 12:36 pm
Hi Rick!
Does the USA have spy technology in Taiwan? Inquiring minds want to know!
PeterH
June 8, 2023 at 12:42 pm
Hi Rick,
How is your progress is your legislative challenge regarding border security? Have you written a new and improved immigration package for Americans to see? Good luck! The border is your responsibility!
Michael K
June 8, 2023 at 12:43 pm
Hey Rick – What have you actually done to work on bi-partisan immigration reform? And by the way, why did you recently vote for the government to default on paying its bills – and why do you want to destroy Medicare and Social Security?
Asking for several millions friends.
Eduardo Slaveen Nation 👍
June 8, 2023 at 1:51 pm
Send Rick Scott all your money… every single penny. Help him fight similar people.