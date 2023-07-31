Chris Sununu calls on Ron DeSantis to show ‘charisma and leadership’ to voters

Ron DeSantis is rolling out his “Declaration of Economic Independence” in New Hampshire, but that state’s Governor suggests “policy” alone won’t win him votes in the first-in-the-nation Primary.

During an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Gov. Chris Sununu said Granite State Republicans wanted to see “charisma and leadership” from the Florida Governor.

“I was talking to DeSantis about this and all that. I said, don’t worry about the policy stuff. We’ve got that,” Sununu recounted. “You’ve got to be about character, about looking people in the eye and you got to show that you’re not just viable to stand on the stage. You’re the one on the stage.”

“You are the leader, you are the winner, you’re the person that is going to inspire the rest of the party to get bigger and more excited,” Sununu continued. “So it’s really about, kind of, a little bit of that charisma and leadership that they’ve got to show to folks one-on-one.”

Polling from New Hampshire suggests DeSantis is still in second place, but with the field quickly gaining on him.

One poll last week that was commissioned by American Greatness and conducted by National Research Inc. shows DeSantis with 11% support in the first-in-the-nation Primary State and a shaky hold on the No. 2 position, 30 points behind former President Donald Trump. Close behind at 8% are former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

The latest J.L. Partners poll shows DeSantis with just 15% support, 27 points below Trump’s 42%. In a tie for third place with 8% each are Christie and Scott.

The American Pulse survey conducted between July 5 and July 11 shows Trump with 48% and DeSantis with 10.5%, just 0.5 points above Christie’s 10%.

The Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center shows the Florida Governor just 14 points behind the former President, 37% to 23%.

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump ahead of DeSantis 41% to 14% in a crowded field and 49% to 29% if the race were somehow just two people.