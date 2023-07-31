DNC denounces Ron DeSantis’ ‘catastrophic economic failures’

Ahead of Ron DeSantis’ rollout of his so-called “Declaration of Economic Independence,” the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is denouncing the Governor’s own “catastrophic” economic record in Florida.

In a statement, DNC spokesman Ammar Moussa said DeSantis’ economic plan wouldn’t distract voters from Florida failures or the “dumpster fire” of the DeSantis campaign.

“As DeSantis debuts his extreme economic vision for the country, Floridians are begging him to address the catastrophic economic failures he’s left them, including some of the fastest-rising housing costs in the country, skyrocketing property insurance rates, and exorbitant health care costs,” Moussa contended.

The Democrats included links to various articles contending Florida is an “inflation hotspot” and the “least affordable place to live in the United States,” a contrast to how President Joe Biden is “working to lower costs for families around the country.”

“At the same time, DeSantis has lined the pockets of Florida’s wealthiest and biggest corporations with tax giveaways. It remains a mystery why DeSantis would try to reboot his dumpster fire of a campaign by promising to bring his failures as Governor nationwide, but by all means, we welcome Republicans to continue reminding the American people how catastrophic the MAGA agenda is for the economy,” Moussa continued.

The DeSantis campaign offered a preview of its economic message to Fox News, and it seems to sidestep the Florida issues the Democrats spotlight, focusing instead on “strategically decoupling the American economy from China and the globalist elites that have been wreaking havoc on the American Dream.”

“American families across this country are hurting because of rampant inflation, stagnant wages, and an economy that prioritizes China, corporations, and elites over people just trying to make ends meet. Governor DeSantis looks forward to announcing his plan to revive the American Dream and declare our nation’s economic independence Monday in New Hampshire,” asserted spokesman Andrew Romeo.