July 31, 2023
Gov. DeSantis touts $227M saved for motorists halfway through toll-slashing program
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 5/5/23-Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference after the 2023 legislative session concluded, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jesse Scheckner

FLAPOL050523CH039
Through Dec. 31, the program is anticipated to provide nearly $480M in savings.

Frequent expressway travelers in Florida have saved more than $227 million since the launch of a program cutting costs for toll customers statewide, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration says.

Last month alone, 1.1 million Floridians saved a combined $37.2 million, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.

The one-year program, which lawmakers passed through legislation by Sen. Nick DiCeglie and Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera during a Special Session in December, gives motorists with at least 35 monthly toll payments a 50% toll credit per transaction.

“The Toll Relief Program has made it a little easier for commuters as they travel to do business, spend time with family and friends, and enjoy all that Florida has to offer,” Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Executive Director and CEO Nicola Liquori said in a statement Monday.

“The Toll Relief Program allows us to give back to our loyal customers and thank them for their continued support. Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is proud to offer this additional cost-savings benefit.”

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue attributed the cost cut drivers and motorcyclists in the state are enjoying to “Gov. DeSantis’ vision (to create) opportunities for Floridians to find savings when inflation has increased in other areas of life.”

Through Dec. 31, the program is anticipated to provide nearly $480 million in savings.

It follows a smaller-scale, six-month “SunPass Savings” program DeSantis announced in August that through December resulted in some 384,000 Florida drivers saving more than $18 million.

“With rampant inflation caused by years of bad decisions by politicians in Washington, I am proud that we have put Florida in the position to provide year-long savings to families,” said DeSantis, who is currently on the road out-of-state campaigning for President.

On Friday, he was involved in a fender bender near Chattanooga. A police report revealed all the cars involved were taxpayer-funded government vehicles, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Republican state legislators pushed through a new law in May, which DeSantis signed the same month, shielding the Governor’s travel records, including how much he spends, where he goes and by what means.

The records have been used in the past to reveal questionable travel habits of politicians, including former CFO Alex Sink, former Lt. Gov. Jeff Kottkamp and former Attorney General Bill McCollum.

Former Gov. Rick Scott, now a U.S. Senator, highlighted the travel scandals in his 2010 bid for Governor, upending establishment favorite McCollum in the GOP Primary and then edging out Sink in the General Election.

Scott made good on a campaign promise to sell the state planes and used his private jet while in office to save the state money. But once he left, the Legislature approved the purchase of new planes to serve DeSantis.

Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

5 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    July 31, 2023 at 12:40 pm

    Hey…. Rhonda did something that sounds good for your regular Floridian! Aww. Keyword: “sounds.”

    First, the 50% discount for regular toll payers lasts only for one year, the year Rhonda happens to be (allegedly) campaigning, of course.

    Second, what was the outcome? More traffic for everyone due to more cars driving more places. More traffic means more traffic jams.

    More jams means time sitting there in traffic, burning gasoline (or displaced coal or displaced natural gas), ultimately costing everybody more on fuel than the full price tolls would have cost.

    Rhonda 50% toll slash stunt is why Florida’ gasoline prices rose the last three months and contributes to Florida’s inflation being the highest in the nation. THE highest. Number Uno.

    LOL @ Stupid Rhonda, always being stupid

    Reply

  • https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2807617

    July 31, 2023 at 12:45 pm

    Findings In this cohort study evaluating 538 159 deaths in individuals aged 25 years and older in Florida and Ohio between March 2020 and December 2021, excess mortality was significantly higher for Republican voters than Democratic voters after COVID-19 vaccines were available to all adults

    Reply

  • Michael K

    July 31, 2023 at 12:55 pm

    I thought tolls paid for highway road construction? Who makes up the shortfall?

    Reply

    • Tjb

      July 31, 2023 at 1:23 pm

      Taxing the middle class?

      Reply

    • Dont Say FLA

      July 31, 2023 at 2:07 pm

      Didn’t you hear? Rhonda has a plan to pave Florida’s roads with radioactive waste. Seriously. For real. That is Rhonda’s plan. Pave the roads with radioactive waste.

      Reply

