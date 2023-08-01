August 1, 2023
Poll: Ron DeSantis slips to 3rd place with GOP women in 2024 race
Image via Megyn Kelly.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 1, 20234min3

Desantis Megyn Kelly
Yet another poll shows women aren't sold on DeSantis in 2024.

The gender gap continues for Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race, according to new polling.

In an Echelon Insights survey conducted between July 24 and July 27, the Florida Governor is behind both Donald Trump and Vivek Ramaswamy with women who intend to vote in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating contests.

Just 12% of the 217 women polled prefer DeSantis, putting him behind Trump (54%) and Ramaswamy (17%).

In better news for the Governor, he’s still in second place overall, with 16%. Trump sits at 56% and Ramaswamy is at 11%. The poll found 20% of men back DeSantis, with Trump at 58% and Ramaswamy at only 6%.

This survey is just the latest example of polling showing trouble with female voters for the Florida Governor, whose administration pushed a six-week abortion ban this year, as well as legislation banning permanent alimony in divorce agreements.

A survey of 262 Republican women conducted by The Economist and YouGov between July 22 and July 25 reveals a dismal 13% of women backing the Governor. In that poll, Trump had the support of 55% of women, but Ramaswamy only had 5%, so DeSantis was still in second place among female Republican voters.

Yahoo! News survey conducted between July 13 and July 17 shows just 24% of the U.S. adult women polled approve of DeSantis, with 48% disapproving.

A July Civiqs survey revealed 63% of women disapprove of the Florida Governor, with 60% of female independent voters and 93% of Democratic women against him. With Republican women, DeSantis had just 18% disapproval against 65% approval, however.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • Michael K

    August 1, 2023 at 9:32 am

    Gee, I wonder why our governor has so many problems with women.

    /s

    Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    August 1, 2023 at 9:37 am

    The only Ron DeSantis that was ever in any place but last nationally is the abstract one people had heard about but never experienced for themselves. Thankfully KC and the Never Back Down band and the State of Florida are shoveling money into the dumpster fire called Introducing Everyone to Rhonda.

    Reply

  • PeterH

    August 1, 2023 at 9:43 am

    I’m wondering why any Republican woman would vote for any Republican on the 2024 Republican Klown Kar?

    Every one of the Republican candidates support a national ban on women’s access to healthcare!

    Reply

