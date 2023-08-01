Poll: Ron DeSantis slips to 3rd place with GOP women in 2024 race

The gender gap continues for Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race, according to new polling.

In an Echelon Insights survey conducted between July 24 and July 27, the Florida Governor is behind both Donald Trump and Vivek Ramaswamy with women who intend to vote in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating contests.

Just 12% of the 217 women polled prefer DeSantis, putting him behind Trump (54%) and Ramaswamy (17%).

In better news for the Governor, he’s still in second place overall, with 16%. Trump sits at 56% and Ramaswamy is at 11%. The poll found 20% of men back DeSantis, with Trump at 58% and Ramaswamy at only 6%.

This survey is just the latest example of polling showing trouble with female voters for the Florida Governor, whose administration pushed a six-week abortion ban this year, as well as legislation banning permanent alimony in divorce agreements.

A survey of 262 Republican women conducted by The Economist and YouGov between July 22 and July 25 reveals a dismal 13% of women backing the Governor. In that poll, Trump had the support of 55% of women, but Ramaswamy only had 5%, so DeSantis was still in second place among female Republican voters.

A Yahoo! News survey conducted between July 13 and July 17 shows just 24% of the U.S. adult women polled approve of DeSantis, with 48% disapproving.

A July Civiqs survey revealed 63% of women disapprove of the Florida Governor, with 60% of female independent voters and 93% of Democratic women against him. With Republican women, DeSantis had just 18% disapproval against 65% approval, however.