Another week brings another new low for Ron DeSantis in Morning Consult poll

Thus far, the much-ballyhooed campaign “reboot” for Ron DeSantis hasn’t stopped his downward trajectory.

Fresh polling from Morning Consult shows the Florida Governor’s presidential campaign plumbing new depths. He has just 15% support, down a point from the previous week when the story was “DeSantis slumps to weekly tracking low.”

This week, the story is “DeSantis’ support slips amid campaign reset.” The good news, relatively speaking, is that the Governor is “only” 43 points behind former President Donald Trump’s 58%, despite his support having “flatlined.” Meanwhile, the bad news is that the third and fourth place players (Vivek Ramaswamy and former Vice President Mike Pence) are not far behind.

“While DeSantis’ support has slipped over the past month, Vivek Ramaswamy has been steadily trending upward. The entrepreneur turned presidential candidate is polling in third place at 9%, having seen his support increase 6 points since mid-June with the help of Black voters, millennials and moderates in the GOP’s coalition. By comparison, DeSantis’ backing declined 5 points during that period,” the polling memo asserts.

Ramaswamy is becoming an increasingly viable second choice also. While 33% of Trump voters still say they would pick the Florida Governor as their alternate, Ramaswamy’s share of that pie is now up to 20%. Pence is the pick of 13% of those Trump supporters, meanwhile.

For those still backing DeSantis as their first choice, Trump is the top second choice, with 37% support. Pence (16%), Ramaswamy (15%), and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (13%) follow.

When it comes to overall favorable numbers, Trump still leads with a +45, with 71% approval against 26% disapproval. DeSantis’ +40 reflects a 63% to 23% split. Ramaswamy, now at +35, has 48% approval against 13% disapproval, with 38% of respondents either not having heard of him or having no opinion.

This survey was conducted between July 27-29 among 827 potential Republican Primary voters, with an unweighted margin of error of +/-4 percentage points.