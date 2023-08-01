Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.1.23

Good Friday morning.

Internal medicine physician Jason Goldman, M.D., has been installed as the Florida Medical Association’s 147th president.

FMA, which represents Florida doctors, said the Coral Gables-based solo practice physician ascended to the top spot during the FMA Annual Meeting in Orlando last week.

“Dr. Goldman’s decades of medical experience have allowed him to establish an esteemed reputation as an effective and trusted physician in his local community, across the state, and even at a national level,” said FMA CEO Chris Clark. “After serving the FMA in various capacities over the years, it is an honor to have him lead the organization, and we look forward to all he will accomplish on behalf of our thousands of members in the year ahead.”

Born and raised in New York, Goldman earned his medical degree from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and completed residency training in internal medicine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

In addition to delivering patient care in private practice for more than 20 years, Goldman is an affiliate assistant professor of clinical biomedical science at the Florida Atlantic University Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine and a clinical assistant professor of medicine at the Nova Southeastern University Kiran C. Patel College of Allopathic Medicine.

In addition to Goldman, FMA announced a slate of other officers for 2023-24: Lisa Cosgrove, M.D., is now president-elect; Ashley Norse, M.D., is vice president; Charles Chase, D.O., is Treasurer; Mark Rubenstein, M.D., is speaker; Sanjay Pattani, M.D., is vice speaker; Alma Littles, M.D., is secretary; and Joshua Lenchus, D.O., is immediate past president.

—@SPPeoples: (Gov. Ron) DeSantis opens “press conference” after economic speech in NH with this: “You better ask an on-topic question because I’m not answering anything that’s not about the economy.”

—@TomasKenn: This is what DeSantis is used to, safe spaces shielded from constituents and journalists who will ask him tough questions that he doesn’t want to answer. This cowardly and entitled attitude is one of the reasons his campaign is imploding.

—@AGHamilton29: Wow. Quite the contrast. While (former President Donald) Trump’s PAC spent $40.2M on legal fees, the DeSantis PAC used 85% of their total $33.8M of spending for direct voter contact. One team is building an actual campaign, the other is creating a fundraising scheme.

—@JonathanVSwan: I can’t tell you how many otherwise smart people have chastised us for going deep on what Trump and his allies plan for 2025 because “he can’t win a general election.” Pure wishcasting.

—@JamesUthmeier: And here’s the best part, @RonDeSantis will actually make this plan a reality. I’ve seen it firsthand — he rolls up his sleeves, works hard, does what he says, and gets results. It’s time to prioritize working-class families and small businesses.

Thank you to everyone who came from across the country to share their ideas for improving state government. It was incredibly humbling to have so many leaders from throughout Florida engaged in sharing our state’s innovative approach to building a stronger state for for all. https://t.co/SA6xy1EbwH — Daniel Perez (@Daniel_PerezFL) July 31, 2023

—@ChristinaPushaw: Please stop sending me stuff where people are talking trash about me or trolling. I know it’s well-meaning but honestly don’t care to see it, won’t respond. I have all of them on mute for a reason. If you give them engagement, even negative, they actually make money off it.

—@ConanOBrien: No tweet can capture the magic, generosity, artistry, and devout silliness of Paul Reubens. Everyone I know received countless nonsensical memes from Paul on their birthday, and I mean EVERYONE. His surreal comedy and unrelenting kindness were a gift to us all. Damn, this hurts.

“Ron DeSantis super PAC relies heavily on million-dollar mega-donors” via Michael Scherer and Maeve Reston of The Washington Post — Never Back Down, the outside group spending heavily to make DeSantis President has raked in donations of $1 million or more from at least seven wealthy Republican benefactors or their companies, according to internal documents from the group. It had nearly $97 million in cash on hand at the end of June.

The super PAC’s fundraising haul includes millions of dollars from former supporters of Trump who publicly cut ties after the 2021 U.S. Capitol riots, including Nevada hotel magnate Robert Bigelow, who gave more than $20 million, and Silicon Valley investor Douglas M. Leone, who gave $2 million. The two biggest donors in Republican politics during the 2022 Midterm cycle, packaging magnates Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, also gave $1 million each.

Companies controlled by the Florida housing developer Mori Hosseini — who loaned a golf simulator for DeSantis’ use and benefited from a $92 million state transportation grant near his properties — gave $1 million. Other seven-figure donors included Saul Fox, a major GOP donor who recently thanked Trump for his support of Israel by offering him a loan of antiquities; Stefan Brodie, the founder of a Pennsylvania biotechnology firm; and David J. Millstone, the CEO of the industrial company Standard Industries.

Despite the financial prowess of Never Back Down, DeSantis has continued to lose ground against Trump in national and some early state polls as they battle for the nomination.

“Donald Trump crushing DeSantis and GOP rivals” via The New York Times — Trump is dominating his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, leading his nearest challenger, DeSantis, by a landslide 37 percentage points nationally among the likely Republican Primary electorate, according to the first New York Times/Siena College poll of the 2024 campaign. Trump held decisive advantages across almost every demographic group and region and in every ideological wing of the party, the survey found, as Republican voters waved away concerns about his escalating legal jeopardy. He led by wide margins among men and women, younger and older voters, moderates and conservatives, those who went to college and those who didn’t, and in cities, suburbs and rural areas.

>>>Click here for the poll’s toplines and cross tabs.

“The chance of Trump winning another term is very real” via Harry Enten of CNN — Trump is facing two indictments, with the potential for more. Political wisdom may have once suggested the former President’s bid for a second White House term would be nothing but a pipe dream. But most of us know better by now. Trump is not only in a historically strong position for a nonincumbent to win the Republican nomination, but he is in a better position to win the general election than at any point during the 2020 cycle and almost at any point during the 2016 cycle. No one in Trump’s current polling position in the modern era has lost an open Presidential Primary that didn’t feature an incumbent. He’s pulling in more than 50% of support in the national Primary polls, i.e., more than all his competitors combined.

—“Why Trump is so hard to beat” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times

“DeSantis’ donors want more than a reboot. They want him to ‘clean house’” via Adam Rawnsley and Asawin Suebsaeng of Rolling Stone — During a ‘reboot’ that DeSantis’ allies had hoped would prove his terminally online campaign could change its ways, the Governor has pivoted to more of the same — and key allies and donors are threatening to jump ship. Various big DeSantis donors have been furious that the campaign seemed to take its cues from internet culture wars over niche issues. But despite a large-scale shedding of staff, some of the most online staffers remain on board. The “out-with-the-old, back-in-with-old” nature of the reboot has some donors asking if the problem isn’t the campaign, but the candidate.

“DeSantis now claims campaign staff cuts were a matter of ‘ROI’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida’s Governor is framing the firing of dozens of staffers from his campaign this month as a matter of “return on the investment.” DeSantis said Monday that he made “changes” given that there wasn’t “value” in some of the things being done ahead of recent staff cuts. “You do need to have a return on the investment. And so, we have a little bit of a different structure. We don’t pay consultants; we hire people to work in-house. So, some of the reasons we may have some more is because we’re just bearing those costs,” DeSantis said. He defended the structure further.

“Beer, barbecue and a bus: Inside DeSantis’ awkward comeback effort” via Jonathan Allen, Henry J. Gomez, Allan Smith and Emma Barnett of NBC News — For $1, New Hampshire voters were invited to drink beer with DeSantis on Saturday in Concord. But barely more than two dozen people showed up at the New Hampshire Home Builders Association, which slashed the ticket price for the general public from $50 late in the week to build the crowd. By the time the event started, an hour late, there were just 30 people in the room. For a campaign that promised allies a new approach while shedding staff amid a cash crunch and declining poll numbers, the meet-and-greet with homebuilders was just one of a string of events in Iowa and New Hampshire in recent days that were distinctive less for any change in DeSantis’ tack than for the appearance of waning interest in his candidacy.

“‘This belongs in the Smithsonian’: Inside the meme video operation that swallowed DeSantis’ campaign” via David Weigel and Shelby Talcott of Semafor — The chat in Signal, an encrypted messaging app, offers the first clear look into the “war room” that has defined DeSantis’ candidacy, and is presided over by his high-profile and confrontational director of rapid response, Christina Pushaw. The correspondence obtained by Semafor also offers a glimpse of a strategy that mixes digital aggression and (unsuccessful) attempts to keep the campaign’s own activities secret. The messages were set to disappear after one week. Screenshots of the “War Room” chat reviewed by Semafor included staffers praising a widely-derided and since-deleted video — originally posted on an anonymous account, “Ron DeSantis Fancams” — that included a version of the Sonnenrad, a symbol associated with Nazi Germany. “This belongs in the Smithsonian,” wrote Kyle Lamb, the campaign’s director of research and data, before the video blew up in the campaign’s face.

“GOP strategist who encouraged DeSantis to run calls it quits: ‘He’s been a very flawed candidate’” via Madison Hall of Business Insider — Ed Rollins created the “Ready for Ron” political action committee (now known as “Ready to Win”) in May 2022 with the express purpose of pushing DeSantis to run for office. But just over a year later, Rollins no longer thinks DeSantis is best suited to defeat the 45th President. “I don’t think it’s the campaign’s fault at all; it’s his. I think he’s been a very flawed candidate. I know some of the people around him, and some of them are good, talented people. But every time he opens his mouth, he has a tendency to — shall we say — think out loud, and he clearly doesn’t understand the game,” Rollins told Rolling Stone. “When you get into these culture wars the way that he has, the vast majority of people don’t understand what they are.

“Nelson Peltz, Stanley Druckenmiller, Ben Navarro give big to Tim Scott PACs as DeSantis falters” via Brian Schwartz of CNBC — A super PAC backing Republican presidential candidate Sen. Scott on Monday disclosed major donations from some of the nation’s wealthiest business leaders. The backing underscores the outsized support that Scott enjoys from Wall Street donors, even as polls gauge his support among likely Primary voters at under 5%. Contributions from just three billionaires, Peltz, Yass and Druckenmiller, which have not been previously reported, added up to almost $1 million for the pro-Scott Opportunity Matters Fund Action PAC in the first half of the year, filings with the Federal Election Commission show. Peltz, a billionaire and one-time Trump backer, hosted a fundraiser in 2020 to support the former President’s failed bid for re-election.

“Trump and DeSantis collide for first time in Iowa, as fortunes diverge” via Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times — When Trump and DeSantis shared the same stage at an Iowa Republican Party dinner on Friday, their appearances seemed to capture the basic dynamics of the 2024 Presidential Primary. Trump played headliner. DeSantis was reduced to an opening act. Even as Trump has been hit with two criminal indictments, with more possibly coming, he has only consolidated support in recent months, flashing the same resilience in Iowa that he has nationally.

“DeSantis doesn’t think abortion bans play well in New England” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis may have signed the harshest abortion law in state history, but he continues to say he’s not willing to export that prohibition to all 50 states. On Fox News, the Florida Governor again explained why President DeSantis wouldn’t push for a national version of the state’s Heartbeat Protection Act. “Now, I also acknowledge and understand that in my region of the country and down in the southeast, it’s a little bit different than where we are up here in New England. I don’t think New England states would probably, you know, adopt something along the lines of a heartbeat (bill),” DeSantis told Baier. The Governor made a similar claim during another cable interview on July 20, except about New York.

“Team DeSantis starts pointing to Trump’s 2020 ‘scam’” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — In recent days, a key DeSantis representative has set about promoting the idea that “stop the steal” was all a scam, a grift or even a “Ponzi” scheme. A DeSantis-aligned influencer last week pointed to Jan. 6 Committee testimony from top Trump campaign aides Bill Stepien and Jason Miller casting doubt on Trump’s ability to overturn the election. He accused them of “public lying about or profiting from it anyway.” And DeSantis spokesperson Pushaw approved of the message. “A huge scam … Ponzi Scheme?” she said. “In other words, MAGA grandmas were scammed — based on false promises from Trump campaign officials who admitted under oath, on video, that they knew the election couldn’t be overturned.”

“DeSantis unveils economic plan, aim to ease process for discharging student loans through bankruptcy” via Kierra Frazier of POLITICO — DeSantis’ “declaration of economic independence” includes 10 pillars that he says will “reverse the decline of our nation’s struggling economy and fight for the middle class.” One of the pillars includes “reforming” the education system to “make universities, not taxpayers, responsible for the loans their students accrue” and to allow those loans to be discharged through bankruptcy “like any other loan.” It is currently possible to get student loans discharged through bankruptcy, according to the Department of Education’s website, but the process has proven difficult. The economic plan is the third major policy announcement DeSantis has made since launching his campaign — following his plan to secure the border and a plan for a “mission first military” — and comes as he continues to lag in polls.

“DeSantis calls for ending normal trade ties with China” via Alex Leary of The Wall Street Journal — DeSantis outlined a broad economic policy Monday, calling for a tougher stance on China, including ending normal trade ties, and taking a confrontational approach with the Federal Reserve. The plan calls for revoking China’s permanent normal trade relations status; banning the import of Chinese goods made from stolen intellectual property; installing a new Chair for the Fed, which is required by law to seek maximum employment and stable prices; restricting pension-fund managers from considering factors such as climate change in investment decisions; making universities responsible for student loans and allowing those loans to be discharged through bankruptcy.

“DeSantis ad focuses on military career in campaign reboot effort” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — A new ad from DeSantis supporters suggests the Governor joined the Navy right after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks — part of an effort to reboot his flailing campaign to focus more on his personal biography than political accomplishments. It states he volunteered “to serve America in combat fatigues as a Jag with the Navy SEALs in Iraq,” when in reality he didn’t go to Iraq until 2007, four years after the U.S. invaded Iraq and captured Saddam Hussein, and almost a year after Hussein’s execution. The ad was produced and launched by the Never Back Down super PAC.

“Anti-abortion rights group slams DeSantis on national ban” via Bridget Bowman of NBC News — DeSantis did not directly answer whether he would support a federal ban on abortion in a recent interview on the Megyn Kelly show. He pledged to be a “pro-life President,” but said, “We are running on doing things that I know I can accomplish.” His comments drew the ire of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, an anti-abortion rights group that has pushed GOP presidential hopefuls to support a national ban on abortion. The group’s president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, said in a statement that there is “a clear consensus for protecting babies in the womb at least by the point they can feel pain at 15 weeks, while allowing states to enact stronger protections.”

New ad slams DeSantis’ economic record — An anti-DeSantis political committee released a new video ad thrashing the Republican Governor and presidential candidate for his “failed economic record.” DeSantis Watch’s video launched on the same day DeSantis’ presidential campaign announced an economic plan to address “rampant inflation, stagnant wages, and an economy that prioritizes China, corporations, and elites over people just trying to make ends meet.” The organization said any such plan “be news to Floridians” because Florida has the country’s highest inflation rates, and most workers earn less than their peers in other states. “Ron DeSantis can lie all he wants about his economic record, but the facts are clear,” said DeSantis Watch Communications Director Anders Croy. “ … If you own a penthouse apartment or Summer in the Hamptons, then making America Florida is right up your alley, but the rest of us cannot afford Ron DeSantis.”

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

—“Trump camp takes shot at DeSantis’ economic record” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—”Nikki Fried rips DeSantis’ economic track record” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“Like earlier Florida presidential hopefuls, DeSantis struggling in deep political water” via John Kennedy of USA Today Network — Shedding one-third of his campaign staff and needing to reboot his presidential bid only two months in, DeSantis is struggling in political waters which have proved treacherous for Florida White House wannabes. “Tell me one campaign that didn’t reboot; it’s the way these things go,” said Slater Bayliss, a top campaign finance bundler for DeSantis. “The DeSantis campaign has acted more swiftly than any other that I’ve been involved with when it comes to recalibrating the (financial) burn rate and focusing on the things that are working,” he added. But after blowing through 40% of the $20 million he took in during his first six weeks as a candidate, DeSantis’ belt-tightening and recalibration is bringing his once-soaring campaign back to earth, with a thud.

“‘We gotta get DeSantis indicted’: Ally quips DeSantis would benefit from prosecution, too” via Alex Roarty of the Miami Herald — “I’ve said we gotta figure out, we got to find some judge in Florida that’ll indict DeSantis quick, to close this indictment gap,” said GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who served with the candidate in Congress and has endorsed his campaign. “It’s a truism that anytime someone is being persecuted, their camp rallies to their defense.” Massie said he was joking about having DeSantis indicted. But his assessment came as the Governor struggled in polls of the Republican Primary, which show him slipping further behind the former President both nationally and in key early states like Iowa. Many Republican strategists credit Trump’s gaining strength to a pair of indictments that many GOP voters perceive as unfair and politically motivated.

“Dozens of former Trump Cabinet officials won’t publicly support his 2024 re-election bid” via Lauren Sforza of The Hill — Dozens of former Cabinet officials under Trump’s administration declined to publicly support the former President’s third bid for the White House. NBC News reached out to 44 people who previously served in Trump’s Cabinet during his four years in office to gauge whether they would support the former President during the 2024 Presidential Election. The outlet reported that most of the people declined to comment or ignored the requests and that only four said publicly they would support Trump for the presidency. Trump’s Cabinet saw a higher rate of turnover compared to many of his predecessors, with many new officials rotating in and out of his administration over the four years.

“Mar-a-Lago property manager makes first court appearance in Trump classified documents case” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Carlos De Oliveira, the second Mar-a-Lago employee to be charged in the U.S. government’s classified documents case against Trump, was released on a $100,000 personal surety bond after his first court appearance in Miami. Chief U.S. Magistrate Edwin Torres Jr. set another hearing for Aug. 10 in Fort Pierce so De Oliveira could enter a plea in the case, which could not be done Monday because he lacks a lawyer to practice in Florida. On the same day, both Trump and co-defendant Waltine Nauta, 40, are expected to be arraigned in the same Fort Pierce courtroom on new charges arising from a superseding indictment handed up by a Miami grand jury last week.

“RFK Jr. says he’s not anti-vaccine. His record shows the opposite. It’s one of many inconsistencies” via Michelle R. Smith and Ali Swenson of The Associated Press — Kennedy has said he wants to “reclaim” the Democratic Party while aligning himself with far-right figures who have worked to subvert American democracy. He touts his credentials as an environmentalist yet pushes bitcoin — a cryptocurrency that requires massive amounts of electricity from supercomputers to generate new coins, prompting most environmental advocates to loudly oppose it. Kennedy’s recent comments that COVID-19 could have been “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people — which he denies were antisemitic but concedes he should have worded more carefully — also drew condemnation from his sister Kerry Kennedy.

“Democrats worry their most loyal voters won’t turn out for Biden in 2024” via Colby Itkowitz, Sabrina Rodriguez and Michael Scherer of The Washington Post — Democrats are worried about a potential drop next year in turnout among Black voters, the party’s most loyal constituency, who played a consequential role in delivering the White House to Biden in 2020 and will be crucial in his bid for re-election. Their concern stems from a 10 percentage-point decline in Black voter turnout in last year’s Midterms compared with 2018, a bigger drop than among any other racial or ethnic group. Such warning signals were initially papered over by other Democratic successes in 2022: The party picked up a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, Sen. Raphael G. Warnock won re-election in Georgia and anticipated losses in the House were minimal.

“DeSantis says Trump held him back in 2018 Election” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis says he was better off as a gubernatorial candidate without Trump than with him. “I saw it in Florida in my re-election. You know, I won the first time by less than a percent, second time by 20. Why did people vote against me in ’18 but they voted for me in ’22? The No. 1 reason they gave was because of Trump,” DeSantis said. DeSantis brought that up to illustrate his belief that Trump can’t win a General Election, while he can, saying “There’s too many voters who just aren’t going to vote for him going forward.” DeSantis also suggested that swing state polling shows him to be a better bet against the current President than the former President would be.

“Disney vs. DeSantis legal battles keep moving on 2 fronts” via The Associated Press — Two lawsuits entangling Florida and The Walt Disney Co. are still on track after a judge denied a motion to dismiss one of them from state court. The judge’s decision on Friday kept alive a lawsuit brought by the state against Disney’s efforts to neutralize DeSantis’ takeover of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Disney World’s governing body. It’s one of two lawsuits stemming from the takeover, which came after the company’s public opposition to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law championed by DeSantis and Republican lawmakers. The other in federal court has Disney accusing DeSantis of violating the company’s First Amendment free speech rights. The Governor has touted his yearlong feud with Disney in his run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, often accusing the entertainment giant of being too “woke.”

“DeSantis rejects ‘false premise’ that he hasn’t dealt with insurance crisis” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During a news conference in Rochester, DeSantis pushed back against the “false premise” that he hadn’t addressed issues in the sector, adding that he would have done even more if the Legislature had been on board. “We’ve done property insurance for three years. Going back to 2021, we had to get what the Legislature would do. There were other things that I wanted them to do then that they weren’t prepared to,” DeSantis said, though he didn’t specify what those other things were. “Once the election happened, we had better numbers,” DeSantis added. “We called a Special Session very quickly and got those changes done. So, we’ve been working on this for a number of years.”

“How Florida’s insurance crisis is haunting DeSantis’ campaign” via Laura Gersony of ABC News — Trump has a list of familiar taunts for his leading challenger, DeSantis: mocking the Florida Governor’s tone and his last name. But recently, Trump has begun slamming DeSantis on a more kitchen-table issue. “The DeSanctimonious super-PAC, Always Back Down, should focus more on Florida property and auto insurance, which has zoomed to highest-in-the-nation status, and highest by far,” the former President said in a video posted to social media earlier this month. “Come home, Ron, where you belong. Get those insurance rates way down because what’s happening in Florida shouldn’t happen anywhere.”

“Ex-administrator John Classe leaves DeSantis’ Disney district” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis’ tourism oversight district is no longer working with Classe, a top official who led Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District for seven years before a state takeover and stayed on as a special adviser after being pushed aside. Classe’s last day was on Monday, said Alexei Woltornist, a district spokesperson. “Mr. Classe was offered a consulting contract … to assist with the transition to the new leadership,” he said in an email. “That transition is now complete. The district thanks him for his service.” The district, now known as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, didn’t release additional details. Classe could not be reached for comment.

“DeSantis continues defiant defense of Florida curriculum claiming slavery benefited the enslaved” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During an interview with Bret Baier, the Governor responded to criticisms from Republicans, including Scott and U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, of language in the state’s 216-page set of guidelines governing classroom instruction on Black history that claims slavery conferred benefits to the enslaved. “Kamala Harris got on a jet at taxpayer expense and flew to Florida to lie about the African American history standards that were developed,” DeSantis said. The Governor said the issue illustrated why Republicans “can’t bend the knee to the left’s lies” and “when the left lies and creates these phony narratives, you’ve got to push back. They’ve been doing this to Republicans for years and years. Republicans bend the knee and it’s just one thing after another.”

“Rep. Kim Daniels says state must change message of Black history standards” via David Bauerlein of The Jacksonville Florida Times-Union — State Rep. Daniels says the new Black history standards for Florida public school students are wrong to say slavery resulted in any benefits for those enslaved, and she will use her seat on the state African American History Task Force to fight against that message going to classrooms. Daniels said she has not yet talked to Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. about her concerns. Diaz and DeSantis have defended the standards in the face of criticism by Vice President Harris who blasted it as an attempt to “replace history with lies” when she gave a speech in Jacksonville on July 21.

“DeSantis’ “slavery was a good thing” curriculum weirdly unpopular among GOP hopefuls” via Bess Levin of Vanity Fair — A lot of crazy s — t has come out of Florida over the last number of years — see every headline that starts with “Florida Man …” — but almost none of it compares to what the Sunshine State came up with earlier this month when the Board of Education approved a new set of rules requiring teachers to tell students that there were upsides to being enslaved. Yes, really: The state literally requires instruction on “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” Not surprisingly, a number of DeSantis’ rivals for the GOP nomination have seized on Florida’s batshit new rules as well as DeSantis’ decision to back them.

“New immigration law forces family to flee Florida, leaving behind American-born student” via Wilkine Brutus of WFSU — People are still fleeing Florida weeks after DeSantis’ strict new immigration law struck fear across various immigrant communities across the state. One college-bound student in Palm Beach County says the law had already forced her immigrant family and relatives to go north, splitting her household apart. “You know it’s sad to see because this is the state where I was born. This is a state where I’ve seen everything. Where I’ve seen my family grow, seen families and friends grow,” said Sarai Umansor Morales. She said her Salvadoran parents rushed to sell their landscaping business a month before SB 1718 took effect. Her father saw no other choice but to uproot their family to North Carolina while she stays back with her grandmother until she gets accepted into college.

“DeSantis touts $227M saved for motorists halfway through toll-slashing program” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Frequent expressway travelers in Florida have saved more than $227 million since the launch of a program cutting costs for toll customers statewide, DeSantis’ administration says. Last month alone, 1.1 million Floridians saved a combined $37.2 million. The one-year program, which lawmakers passed through legislation by Sen. Nick DiCeglie and Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera during a Special Session in December, gives motorists with at least 35 monthly toll payments a 50% toll credit per transaction.

Tax collections continue beating estimates — The state collected more than $4.6 billion in tax revenue in June, according to data published by the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research. The collections outpaced EDR’s estimates, made in March, by $432 million. The data showed that sales tax collections were 11% higher than anticipated. During the 2022-23 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, the state collected $47.33 billion in general revenue, which is $1.08 billion more than state economists predicted in March. The state collected about $44 billion in general revenue during the 2021-22 fiscal year.

“The future of abortion in Florida could hinge on Hispanic voters” via Mel Leonor Barclay of The 19th — The campaign to secure abortion rights in Florida and create a haven for access in the South is facing a tough road to success. To build a winning coalition, rallying support from the state’s Hispanic voters will be crucial. A proposed ballot measure, backed by a coalition of reproductive rights groups under the banner Floridians Protecting Freedom, would guarantee the right to an abortion until fetal viability. Backers are racing against time to get a million Florida voters to sign a petition to say they want it on the ballot. Then they must rally 60% of the vote in the November 2024 elections, the threshold to change the state constitution.

“Industry group raises alarm anti-Chinese investment law could curb Florida growth” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — AIF is warning the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation of “unintended consequences” that may result from legislation restricting the landowning rights of people from China. Lawsuits are already pending against legislation (SB 264) that DeSantis signed into law in May. Four Chinese people and a real estate brokerage that serves Chinese clients are in federal court seeking an injunction against the law and the suit is backed by the U.S. Department of Justice. The legal case contends that the restrictions violate constitutional rights and the Fair Housing Act. This law might keep publicly traded companies with only minimal financial backing from the People’s Republic of China from investing in the state, according to a letter from AIF’s leader.

“The latest round of OSHA vs. Dollar General in Florida involves a missing restroom” via David J. Neal of the Miami Herald — The workplace safety argument between the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA division and Dollar General in Florida continues at the same rhythm: The federal office cites a Dollar General store or more for violations, proposes a fine, and the discount store chain fights the citations and fines. Among the latest citations: “The employer did not provide employees with a working lavatory, exposing employees to adverse health effects and sanitation hazards.” That’s among the seven citations from a Jan. 18 OSHA inspector visit to the Brandon Dollar General, citations that added up to proposed fines of $186,023.

“Agricultural stakeholders push for land conservation easements covering 200,000 acres” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Farmers, ranchers and other agricultural stakeholders across Florida are seeking conservation easements by submitting proposals under the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program (RFLPP). Those submissions cover 181 properties across 200,000 acres in Florida. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) will review the applications and rank them based on their agricultural value while also aiming to protect natural resources. While the requests total a whopping 200,000 acres, it’s doubtful that all or a majority of those requests will be approved. Since being launched in 2011, the RFLPP has OK’d easements on “nearly 69,000 acres of working agricultural land,” according to the FDACS website.

“Cantonment woman allegedly thought neighbor sold fentanyl, posed as FDLE agent to investigate” via Benjamin Johnson of the Pensacola News Journal — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Monday that special agents arrested a Cantonment woman who turned herself in for impersonating an FDLE agent. Agents arrested 35-year-old Bobbie Lei Sales for one count of falsely impersonating a police officer for allegedly dressing as an agent, including wearing a badge and firearm. “The investigation shows that Sales visited a victim’s home and presented a silver badge while wearing a firearm,” an FDLE release says. “She told the victim that he was under investigation and said she would be back in a couple of weeks to search his home.”

“Two former City Council members among six General Counsel applicants” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Two former Jacksonville City Council members, three current attorneys in the Office of General Counsel and the chief legal counsel for the Duval County office of the Florida Department of Health tossed their hats in the ring to be the city’s next general counsel who runs the powerful in-house law firm for Jacksonville’s multi-layered consolidated government. Randy DeFoor and Brenda Priestly Jackson, who each served on the City Council through the end of June, applied by the Friday deadline to become the top attorney.

“Where has Florida’s seagrass gone, and can we bring it back?” via Bill Kearney of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Capt. Benny Blanco was skimming across the grass flats of Florida Bay, inside Everglades National Park, taking two clients to a prime fishing area, when he spotted something shocking — a mat of dead seagrass 2 miles long. In his decades on the water as a fishing guide, he’d never seen anything like it. This much dead grass meant a die-off could spread and spread and spread. It could mean muddy water in Florida Bay, bringing the end of sight fishing, or stalking trophy fish in shallow water. It could mean the collapse of the foundation of the food chain, the collapse of one of the economic drivers of the region. Between 2011 and 2016, all five of Florida’s major estuaries suddenly began to suffer catastrophic seagrass die-offs that continue to this day. As a result, manatees are dying of starvation, trophy sea trout are vanishing, aquamarine bays are stained brown.

“Florida gas prices hit 3-month high” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Gas prices in Florida are slowly declining after hitting their highest level this Summer. Over the past two weeks, the state average for gasoline rose nearly 30 cents per gallon. Pump prices reached $3.67 per gallon Friday, the top daily average since mid-April and just 5 cents cheaper than the Sunshine State’s peak price this year. By Monday morning, the state’s average price dropped an additional cent to $3.66 per gallon, 10 cents lower than the national average. “Oil prices are the primary culprit behind the recent jump at the pump,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said. The average price of oil settled Friday at $80.58 per barrel, a nearly $10 uptick from earlier this month.

“Bill Roedy bursts into Miami Beach Mayor’s race with $655K first-month haul” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — It took former MTV and HBO executive Roedy just one month to come within striking distance of having the most significant war chest among four candidates vying for the next Mayor of Miami Beach. In June, his first month running, Roedy amassed $655,000 between his campaign account and political committee, Miami Beach Leadership in Action. Nearly 90% of that haul came from his bank account. The 75-year-old Independent Party of Florida member also spent $411,000. Most of it went to advertising, including a prime-time TV spot during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 8. By June 30, he had about $244,000 left. Aside from the $580,000 self-donation, Roedy benefited from the generosity of several deep-pocketed donors with whom he’s had past dealings.

“Miami is fighting to block new court-ordered voting map before the November election” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — Miami is trying to quickly stop a court-ordered voting map from being used for this year’s Municipal Elections. U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore ordered the city to adopt redrawn district boundaries that would impact who can vote and run in upcoming elections. Hours later, the city’s attorneys filed an emergency motion in federal court to challenge the order. The judge quickly denied an emergency motion to block the maps. The city is expected to go to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit to stop the map from being used. Miami’s attorneys are on a tight deadline.

“Broward Schools may create their own police force” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward Schools may overhaul the way it runs its school police program, creating its own force of sworn officers rather than outsourcing to local law enforcement agencies. The school district already has a small police department known as the Special Investigations Unit, which handles employee investigations and some security services. But the School Board may greatly expand its efforts, creating a full-service department within three years to equip its campuses with its own school resource officers. “There is major value in improving safety with direct board oversight and integrating police in our schools and local communities, so parents are reassured about the safety of their children,” Board member Torey Alston told the Sun-Sentinel.

“The Everglades Foundation blames Lake O for Lee County water issues, no plan promoted to address local runoff” via Lydia Nusbaum of Florida’s Voice news — The Everglades Foundation held a news conference, continuing to put blame on Lake Okeechobee for local algae blooms despite data showing that poor infrastructure is a major part of the local problem. “But we see algae again as we gather today. Algae along the Caloosahatchee. Algae here in Fort Myers, Cape Coral,” Eric Eikenberg, the chief executive officer for The Everglades Foundation, said. “And it raises concern,” Eikenberg continued. The Everglades Foundation said Lake Okeechobee was a major contributor to algae blooms in 2013 and 2016 as the group urged Congress for $425 million to finish the reservoir south of the lake. The reservoir would store, clean, and send water from the lake to the Everglades.

“Historic heat adds peril for Central Florida’s homeless population” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Michele Davis knows all about the oppressive July heat, on record as the hottest in Central Florida’s history. Davis sleeps on the streets of Parramore, amid a growing population of unsheltered people. She’s been unhoused for four months for the first time in her life. She came to Orlando with her fiancé to be near his mother who has health issues. “It’s miserable,” said Davis, 50. “When that sun starts beaming, it’s difficult for you to lay down because the sun is right on you. And the ground is hot.” This Summer, the streets are more treacherous than normal, with Florida off to its hottest start of the year in history. In July, temperatures averaged 85 degrees.

“Eatonville Mayor considers community land trust to safeguard town’s future” via Desiree Stennett of the Orlando Sentinel — After months spent fighting off the sale of 100 acres of land and development that residents believed would lead to their displacement, Eatonville Mayor Angie Gardner is working to rally support for an idea that she says could protect the future of the town. Gardner wants to see the historic Black town form an Eatonville Community Land Trust. If successful, a community land trust (CLT) would ensure the availability of affordable housing for generations, make homeownership more feasible for lower-income residents and create a pathway for development without gentrification, she said. “It would begin to stabilize the land ownership in the town,” Gardner said, adding that more than 60% of residents in Eatonville rent.

“New Florida law gives St. Petersburg less say on affordable housing” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — The City Council has taken several steps attempting to address the housing affordability crisis. Now it will spend the next few weeks undoing some rules on housing and development because of new state laws that aim to streamline the creation of so-called affordable housing. They do so in part by removing local discretion and public input. Last week, the Council voted to begin the process to repeal its tenant’s bill of rights, which prohibited landlords from discriminating against tenants’ source of income, among other protections. The state has now pre-empted it from doing so. On Thursday, Council members were told by city staff that they no longer have a say when it comes to the zoning, density and height of certain developments with affordable housing. The Live Local Act provides $811 million for affordable housing programs throughout the state, including $150 million in recurring funds, for which St. Petersburg can compete. But it also pre-empts them from enacting rent controls and allows developers to build affordable housing to the maximum height and density under specific zoning without local discretion.

“Storm-related legislation impacts local projects” via Mark Parker of the St. Pete Catalyst — While most new municipal ordinances and amendments promote growth to increase St. Petersburg’s housing stock, city officials must now ensure that any land-use changes are not more restrictive or burdensome to developers. State lawmakers drafted Senate Bill 250, which became law on July 1, to help areas in Southwest Florida recover from Hurricane Ian. Rep. Lindsay Cross told City Council members at a July 27 Committee meeting that the legislation quickly expanded to affect any local governments within a 100-mile radius of Ian or Hurricane Nicole. St. Petersburg escaped the brunt of Ian’s wrath in late September 2022 when it made landfall in Southwest Florida. Nicole struck the southeast coast last November before crossing the state as a weak tropical storm. The legislation applies to any county or municipality located entirely or partially within 100 miles of Ian and Nicole’s landfall. It states that local governments “shall not propose or adopt more restrictive or burdensome amendments to their comprehensive plan or land development regulations” before Oct. 1, 2024.

“St. Petersburg social workers go to 911 calls. What’s the program’s future?” via Natalie Weber and Michaela Mulligan of the Tampa Bay Times — It was the first call of the morning: A man was threatening to jump off a bridge. The decision was made quickly — Tianna Audet and Angela Catton would respond. Neither is a cop. Just over two years ago, St. Petersburg Police Department officers with limited mental health training would have responded. But in 2021, after George Floyd’s murder led to calls for police reform, the agency began sending social workers to suicide threats, overdoses and other emergencies related to mental health, substance abuse or poverty. The program had an immediate impact: In the first nine months, social workers responded to more than half the city’s police calls in which no crime was committed, according to a study by the University of South Florida. During nearly 9,000 encounters with the public, and without the presence of officers, no injuries have been reported. As the program approaches its third year, the police department is preparing to ask the city on Thursday for an additional $400,000 per year to expand.’

“Tampa advocates work to launch health center and fight misinformation over immigration law” via Juan Carlos Chavez of the Tampa Bay Times — Nancy Hernandez delivers food and provides counseling to people in need at her office along Nebraska Avenue. Twice a week, families wait patiently in their vehicles. Many arrive two hours early. Some walk there. Hernandez, founder of the local nonprofit Mujeres Restauradas por Dios, or Women Restored by God, is planning to take on another commitment during an uncertain time: opening a community health center to provide free and basic medical services to those who are vulnerable and uninsured. Senate Bill 1718 was approved by the Florida Legislature and signed by DeSantis in May. The legislation, which took effect on July 1, is considered among the nation’s toughest crackdowns on illegal immigration. DeSantis and other Republican officials claimed that the new law would restore confidence. Among other provisions, the law requires hospitals that accept Medicaid to ask about patients’ immigration status during the admissions process. Local hospitals have assured that this information will not affect their care or result in a report to immigration authorities. But immigrants without proper documents are afraid to go to the hospital due to this provision, said Hernandez, and don’t want to take a risk, even when the person can decline to answer that question.

“Tampa Downtown Partnership begins DASH to new ride-share option” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The Tampa Downtown Partnership will begin hiring “driver-ambassadors” Tuesday to operate its upcoming DASH (Downtown Area Shared Hubs) ride-share program. Beginning in October, the program will transport passengers through the city with low-cost rides between more than 20 different hubs in the downtown area. Riders will use an app to hail a ride in a zero-emission, all-electric Tesla Model Y. The app will pair up to four passengers to share a hub-to-hub trip. The driver-ambassadors will be trained in road and vehicle operation safety and to serve as a guide to passengers, armed with information on downtown’s seven neighborhoods, places to go, and things to do around the hubs. The Tampa Downtown Partnership expects to begin rides on Oct. 1. It will release additional information about hub locations, pricing and operations in the coming weeks. Driver training is scheduled to start in the next few weeks.

“Sarasota County releases plan for $201.5M hurricane recovery grant. What to know.” via Anne Snabes of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota County is planning to spend a $201.5 million hurricane recovery grant on rehabilitating homes, building new affordable housing and improving South River Road, among other projects. In March, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that it would give out $3.3 billion in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds to communities around the country, including $201.5 million to Sarasota County. The money will fund a new Sarasota County program called Resilient SRQ. For the county to receive the grant, it had to assess the community’s unmet needs after Hurricane Ian struck last September.

“Sarasota’s Van Wezel named to 2023 list of 11 Florida buildings to save” via Jay Handelman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Weeks after the Sarasota City Commission named a panel to explore future uses for the city-owned Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, the iconic structure has been added to the list of the most threatened historic properties in the state. Florida’s “11 to Save” list is put together by the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation, and the Van Wezel was nominated by the Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation, and other groups. Buildings are nominated by the public. “These are the historic places that matter to people throughout our state, and we’re optimistically enthused that the Van Wezel has been recognized as a vital property to protect,” Erin DiFazio, program director for the Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation, said in a statement.

“Lee County to seek public input on spending $1.1B federal Hurricane Ian recovery grant” via Bill Smith of the Fort Myers News-Press — Lee County is expected to release proposals Tuesday for using a $1.1 billion federal grant to assist in restoring the region and preventing damage similar to that caused by Hurricane Ian, convening a series of public hearings to listen to community reaction on the proposals. Commissioners are expected to endorse the proposal developed by its staff at its regular meeting Tuesday at the Old County Courthouse, 2120 Main St., Fort Myers. Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 after becoming a Category 5 storm, battering the coastal communities, and extending past U.S. 41 to the east and up the Caloosahatchee River for miles.

“DeSantis’ dour, odd, pratfalling campaign does have one useful quality” via George Will of The Washington Post — For writing about DeSantis, one needs a computer on which a single keystroke produces the phrase “DeSantis later explained …” (e.g., concerning slavery’s benefits for the enslaved). Regarding Kennedy, DeSantis later explained that his idea to “sic him” on the FDA or CDC might mean making Kennedy a kind of ombudsman.

His peculiar campaign probably will have one constant: He has a low annoyance threshold, along with an incontinent (and unconservative) itch to use the government to punish companies whose speech about social issues annoys him.

DeSantis’ pratfalls are, however, useful in illustrating how politics has sunk waist-deep in the quicksand of “the emotive presidency.” In a National Affairs essay with that title, Mikael Good, a Georgetown University political theory student, and Philip Wallach, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, argue that “Trump’s masterstroke” was to realize that, for his core supporters, his governing is of secondary importance.

An entertainer with the “Seinfeldian cadences” (say Good and Wallach) of a stand-up comedian, Trump is, for his cohort, fun, a word that does not spring to mind when watching the dour DeSantis.

DeSantis, the scourge of Disney, understands what Good and Wallach call “news-cycle combat,” which is “all about displaying bravado by throwing punches” because “the point is to help your supporters feel something right now.” DeSantis might be one of those whose talent, say Good and Wallach, “lies in meeting their base’s emotional needs and fueling the news cycle with entertaining spectacles.”

“Jacksonville raid a sign the U.S. must decouple from Chinese solar” via Marco Rubio for the Miami Herald — Two months ago, the Department of Homeland Security raided a facility in Jacksonville. This was no routine visit but reportedly involved 100 federal agents and a helicopter. The target? Not drug dealers or thieves, but a manufacturer of solar panels. We don’t know for sure what Homeland Security was looking for, but there is every reason to think the company in question may have violated U.S. customs laws. Like most of the world’s solar panel companies, JinkoSolar previously relied on polysilicon from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (though it’s unclear if they still do). This is where the Chinese Communist Party subjects Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups to forced labor, as well as systemic rape, sterilization and indoctrination.

“Chris Mitchell: Navigating the ‘new normal’” via Florida Politics — Tech companies like Microsoft’s Xandr ad network are implementing policies that restrict political ads, decisions that are reshaping the landscape of digital advertising and carrying significant implications for political discourse and the democratic process. It’s not just about managing risk; it’s about the potential stifling of political dialogue in the digital realm, a space that has become integral to modern political campaigns. The ban on political ads doesn’t merely alter campaign strategies; it impacts the very fabric of political speech. The digital age has irrevocably changed the way we conduct politics and there’s no going back. The decision by Microsoft’s Xandr and other tech firms to ban political ads represents more than a shift in corporate policy; it’s a challenge to the very nature of political speech and competition.

“Michael Worley: Winners & losers in City of Miami redistricting ruling” via Florida Politics — After contentious litigation, a judge has approved a new district map for the City of Miami that will be in force through the November election. Winners and losers: Sabina Covo benefits from having a “united” Coconut Grove, which includes the Bay Heights neighborhood that previously was a part of Joe Carollo’s District 3; Christine King didn’t see her district change too much; Manolo Reyes’ district is changing pretty dramatically — losing the entire southern portion of his district, everything south of Calle Ocho, and is inheriting the western portion of Alex Diaz de la Portilla’s former District 1; as if Carollo didn’t have enough problems already, he was cut out of his own district; de la Portilla’s district was a major focus of the plaintiff’s lawsuit against the new district maps.

“Universal Studios sets opening day for Minion Land” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Minion Land will open officially to the public at Universal Studios theme park on Aug. 11, Universal Orlando announced. Portions of the area have been open or in technical rehearsals for a few weeks. Visitors have had some availability to Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction, the centerpiece of the land, which is near the entrance of the theme park and across the street from the existing Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction. Minion Land also includes Minion Cafe, which stands on the basic footprint of the former Universal Classic Monsters Cafe.

“‘Loki’ season 2 trailer shows off time travel — and Jonathan Majors” via Aaron Couch of The Hollywood Reporter — The first trailer for the second season of Loki has dropped, and it includes a peek at Kang, the character played by Majors. Loki, the first live-action Marvel Studios series to get a season two, once again stars Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius of the Time Variance Authority. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan and Blindspotting’s Rafael Casal join the franchise as well.

To watch the trailer, please click on the image below:

“Natasha Lyonne, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O’Brien and more remember Paul Reubens: ‘A brilliant and original comedian’” via Lexy Perez of The Hollywood Reporter — Lyonne, who made her made her TV debut on Pee-Wee’s Playhouse when she was six years old, wrote in her tribute, “Love you so much, Paul. One in all time. Thank you for my career & your forever friendship all these years & for teaching us what a true original is.” Tim Burton shared an image of himself with Reubens on Instagram writing that he was “shocked and saddened.” “I’ll never forget how Paul helped me at the beginning of my career. It would not have happened without his support. He was a great artist. I’ll miss him,” Burton wrote.

“Sarasota’s Reubens brought fame and infamy to hometown” via Gordon Byrd of NPR — Reubens’ career began in Sarasota, and it almost ended there. Reubens, the actor known for creating Pee-wee Herman, died Monday at 70 following a private battle with cancer. Reubens moved to the area as a child from Peekskill, New York, with his family. He graduated from Sarasota High School and was a member of the Asolo theater group. After winning worldwide fame with his character’s appearances in two movies and the TV show “Pee-Wee’s Playhouse,” Reubens participated in an infamous incident at an adult movie theater on the South Tamiami Trail in 1991.

“Jim Korkis, prolific Disney writer and historian, has died” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Korkis, a longtime Disney author and historian, has died. He was 72. He wrote more than 30 Disney-oriented books, including the “The Vault of Walt” series, “Secret Stories of Walt Disney World” and “Animation Anecdotes: This Hidden History of Classic American Animation.” He contributed to multiple websites and was an often-quoted source about the history of The Walt Disney Co. Korkis was also a former cast member at Disney World with roles at Magic Kingdom (Merlin in the “Sword in the Stone” ceremony, Prospector Pat in Frontierland), Epcot guest relations, Pleasure Island, Disney Institute and elsewhere. Friends and colleagues described Korkis as cheerful, knowledgeable, accurate and prolific.

“‘Nice memories’: Newly reopened Daytona Beach Pier is a hit with anglers” via Jim Abbott of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — After a nine-month interruption to repair damage from back-to-back tropical storms, the daily ritual has resumed at the landmark Daytona Beach Pier. Just after dawn, the faithful fishermen — yes, the crowd on this recent morning is exclusively men — arrive bearing the tools of the trade: multiple fishing rods, well-worn tackle boxes, coolers loaded with live shrimp for bait, portable camp chairs. Many transport gear in collapsible rolling carts packed so tightly that the canvas walls stretch to hold it all as the wheels squeak softly against the wooden deck above the sound of the waves. Fishing has returned to a landmark at the World’s Most Famous Beach.

