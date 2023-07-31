July 31, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis now claims campaign staff cuts were a matter of ‘ROI’

A.G. GancarskiJuly 31, 20234min2

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis continues defiant defense of Florida curriculum claiming slavery benefited the enslaved

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Bill Roedy bursts into Miami Beach Mayor’s race with $655K first-month haul

HeadlinesInfluence

Industry group raises alarm anti-Chinese investment law could curb Florida growth

DeSantis Fox
'Ultimately, we'll make money off it doing it that way.'

Florida’s Governor is framing the firing of dozens of staffers from his campaign this month as a matter of “return on the investment.”

Ron DeSantis said Monday that he made “changes” given that there wasn’t “value” in some of the things being done ahead of recent staff cuts.

“You do need to have a return on the investment. And so, we have a little bit of a different structure. We don’t pay consultants; we hire people to work in-house. So, some of the reasons we may have some more is because we’re just bearing those costs,” DeSantis said.

He defended the structure further.

“Ultimately, we’ll make money off it doing it that way. It’s just a different model … but some of the other stuff, if there isn’t value in it, then I get changes, and then that’s just the reality of what you have to do. So, I’m not a political operative; I’m not a campaign professional. You know, you set out the vision, and you execute on it, and if it’s not being executed, you just make the course correction.”

DeSantis commented Monday on Fox NewsSpecial Report” during an interview with Bret Baier.

He has had to discuss the staff cuts before.

“We had a campaign for a nationwide election which will happen eventually, but that’s not how the Primaries are. So, we’re shifting resources to the early states,” DeSantis told Clay Travis.

“We don’t need to be too top-heavy in Tallahassee. So Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, you know, we’re going to be spending the vast majority of our time in those states,” DeSantis continued. “We have the best ground game by far right now.”

DeSantis went on to frame the staff cuts as “a recognition that you want the resources applied where the delegates are allocated. At the end of the day, you’re winning a majority of the delegates. That’s the goal. It’s not a nationwide vote, it’s a state-by-state vote, and you need to have an organization to reflect that.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis says Donald Trump held him back in 2018 election

nextIndustry group raises alarm anti-Chinese investment law could curb Florida growth

2 comments

  • Shelby justice

    July 31, 2023 at 6:53 pm

    It’s a shame that our governor isn’t working for the taxpayers in Florida

    Reply

    • Dont Say FLA

      July 31, 2023 at 7:24 pm

      Paying him is a waste of money, and it’s a shame to waste perfectly good money like that, but it’s better for Florida that Rhonda isn’t actively governing Florida these days while he’s out on Casey’s snipe hunt or whatever it is that he’s doing.

      It’s going to be pure hell on everyone once Raging Rhonda returns.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories