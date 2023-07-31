Ron DeSantis now claims campaign staff cuts were a matter of ‘ROI’

Florida’s Governor is framing the firing of dozens of staffers from his campaign this month as a matter of “return on the investment.”

Ron DeSantis said Monday that he made “changes” given that there wasn’t “value” in some of the things being done ahead of recent staff cuts.

“You do need to have a return on the investment. And so, we have a little bit of a different structure. We don’t pay consultants; we hire people to work in-house. So, some of the reasons we may have some more is because we’re just bearing those costs,” DeSantis said.

He defended the structure further.

“Ultimately, we’ll make money off it doing it that way. It’s just a different model … but some of the other stuff, if there isn’t value in it, then I get changes, and then that’s just the reality of what you have to do. So, I’m not a political operative; I’m not a campaign professional. You know, you set out the vision, and you execute on it, and if it’s not being executed, you just make the course correction.”

DeSantis commented Monday on Fox News “Special Report” during an interview with Bret Baier.

He has had to discuss the staff cuts before.

“We had a campaign for a nationwide election which will happen eventually, but that’s not how the Primaries are. So, we’re shifting resources to the early states,” DeSantis told Clay Travis.

“We don’t need to be too top-heavy in Tallahassee. So Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, you know, we’re going to be spending the vast majority of our time in those states,” DeSantis continued. “We have the best ground game by far right now.”

DeSantis went on to frame the staff cuts as “a recognition that you want the resources applied where the delegates are allocated. At the end of the day, you’re winning a majority of the delegates. That’s the goal. It’s not a nationwide vote, it’s a state-by-state vote, and you need to have an organization to reflect that.”