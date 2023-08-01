City of Jacksonville terminates lobbying contract with Ballard Partners

In one of the first major moves of the Donna Deegan administration, the City of Jacksonville terminated its contract with Ballard Partners effective Monday, July 31.

Federal and state “Consultant Contracts” between Ballard Partners and the City of Jacksonville were ended “for convenience,” according to emails from Dr. Charles Moreland to Brian Ballard and Jordan Elsbury of the firm’s Jacksonville office.

Deegan administration spokesman Phil Perry tells Florida Politics the administration is “still looking to fill” the federal and state lobbying slot Ballard previously occupied.

The news surprised people inside the Jacksonville office of Ballard Partners, with the understanding being that the state contract was in place through January 2024, and the federal one through April 2024. However, the city had the right to early termination, which they exercised.

Deegan met with someone from Ballard on Monday, adding another level of surprise to the decision as it was announced later in the day via email. Preceding the announcement were weeks of meetings between Ballard and city staffers, adding to the surprise Ballard felt when they learned about their termination.

As a candidate, Deegan said her administration would prioritize chasing federal grant money, and to that end Ballard had open lines of communication with Reps. Aaron Bean and John Rutherford. Perry noted “getting more federal grants” was one reason they cut ties with Ballard.

The firm had staffed up in Jacksonville in recent weeks, adding former Mayor Lenny Curry and Jenny Busby, a former aide to Rep. Al Lawson and City Councilman Tommy Hazouri, a cousin of Deegan’s who was mayor himself back in the late 20th Century, to join Jordan Elsbury (Curry’s former chief of staff) in the Jacksonville office.

The move seems to have a proximate benefit to The Southern Group, which is likely to see an expanded role.

The Southern Group (TSG) recently hired Stephanie Lewis Cardozo, Deegan’s top campaign and inaugural fundraiser, as a Jacksonville partner. Perry denied political considerations were in play, saying both Ballard and TSG were “all in” for Davis and that there are “no signed contracts” between the Deegan administration and any lobbyists.

“Other firms in the mix may have backed Mr. Davis,” Perry said, framing the move as simply “going in a different direction.”

Ballard’s Elsbury raised more than $70,000 for the Deegan inauguration, but in what now seems like foreshadowing, he was discouraged from attending the event.

Meanwhile, some in the Ballard orbit attribute the move to cut ties with the firm to Chief Administrative Officer Karen Bowling, Perry denies that, framing the move as a “collective team decision.”

FP is awaiting a statement from Ballard Partners, which will be added when provided. But what’s clear (if it wasn’t already) is there will be differences between the former Curry administration and the current one in the Mayor’s Office.