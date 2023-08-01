August 1, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tampa General continues streak as best hospital in Tampa Bay

Peter SchorschAugust 1, 20234min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump tried to obstruct the vote through fake electors, prosecutors say. Follow live updates

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Florida pols react to Donald Trump’s latest indictment

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss

Tampa, Florida, USA- February 23, 2020: Sign of Tampa General Hospital in Florida, USA.
It marks the seventh year TGH has earned the top spot in Tampa Bay.

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) remains a beacon in health care excellence as the 2023-2024 U.S. News & World Report results show once again that the academic health center is one of the best hospitals in the nation.

It marks the seventh year TGH has earned the top spot in Tampa Bay.

Statewide, TGH is the #4 highest-ranked hospital in Florida and placed in the top 20 nationally in three specialties — obstetrics and gynecology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, and diabetes and endocrinology.

“Tampa General’s recognition as a national leader in health care year after year is a direct result of the unwavering commitment by our entire team to deliver world-class care at every level and across all specialties to our patients and our community every single day,” said Tampa General President and CEO John Couris. “Our rankings are a true reflection of our ability to drive unparalleled advancements to provide exceptional patient outcomes and care.”

U.S. News Best Hospitals rated Tampa General as one of the top 50 hospitals in the nation in the following six medical specialties:

Obstetrics and Gynecology — ranked #9 in the U.S. and #1 in Florida

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery — ranked #19 in the U.S. and #1 in Florida

Diabetes & Endocrinology — ranked #18 in the U.S. and #2 in Florida

Ear, Nose & Throat — ranked #39 in the U.S. and #2 in Florida

Orthopedics — ranked #30 in the U.S. and #2 in Florida

Urology — ranked #49 in the U.S. and #2 in Florida

TGH was also recognized as “high performing” or among the top 10% of U.S. hospitals in five additional specialties and 12 procedures and conditions.

The specialties include cancer; cardiology & heart surgery; geriatrics; neurology & neurosurgery; and pulmonology & lung surgery.

The 11 procedures and conditions recognized are abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); diabetes; heart attack; heart failure; hip fracture; hip replacement; kidney failure; knee replacement; leukemia; lymphoma and myeloma (blood cancers); pneumonia; and stroke.

Over the past 34 years, U.S. News & World Report has offered annual rankings and ratings of the Best Hospitals to help patients and doctors make informed decisions when selecting a hospital for medical care.

For the 2023-24 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump tried to obstruct the vote through fake electors, prosecutors say. Follow live updates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories