Tampa General continues streak as best hospital in Tampa Bay

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) remains a beacon in health care excellence as the 2023-2024 U.S. News & World Report results show once again that the academic health center is one of the best hospitals in the nation.

It marks the seventh year TGH has earned the top spot in Tampa Bay.

Statewide, TGH is the #4 highest-ranked hospital in Florida and placed in the top 20 nationally in three specialties — obstetrics and gynecology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, and diabetes and endocrinology.

“Tampa General’s recognition as a national leader in health care year after year is a direct result of the unwavering commitment by our entire team to deliver world-class care at every level and across all specialties to our patients and our community every single day,” said Tampa General President and CEO John Couris. “Our rankings are a true reflection of our ability to drive unparalleled advancements to provide exceptional patient outcomes and care.”

U.S. News Best Hospitals rated Tampa General as one of the top 50 hospitals in the nation in the following six medical specialties:

— Obstetrics and Gynecology — ranked #9 in the U.S. and #1 in Florida

— Gastroenterology and GI Surgery — ranked #19 in the U.S. and #1 in Florida

— Diabetes & Endocrinology — ranked #18 in the U.S. and #2 in Florida

— Ear, Nose & Throat — ranked #39 in the U.S. and #2 in Florida

— Orthopedics — ranked #30 in the U.S. and #2 in Florida

— Urology — ranked #49 in the U.S. and #2 in Florida

TGH was also recognized as “high performing” or among the top 10% of U.S. hospitals in five additional specialties and 12 procedures and conditions.

The specialties include cancer; cardiology & heart surgery; geriatrics; neurology & neurosurgery; and pulmonology & lung surgery.

The 11 procedures and conditions recognized are abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); diabetes; heart attack; heart failure; hip fracture; hip replacement; kidney failure; knee replacement; leukemia; lymphoma and myeloma (blood cancers); pneumonia; and stroke.

Over the past 34 years, U.S. News & World Report has offered annual rankings and ratings of the Best Hospitals to help patients and doctors make informed decisions when selecting a hospital for medical care.

For the 2023-24 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions.