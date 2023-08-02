Lincoln Project: New indictment won’t stop Donald Trump from reclaiming White House

Former President Donald Trump’s indictment for trying to subvert the 2020 election has some of his fiercest critics believing these charges will not keep Trump from reclaiming the White House.

The unprecedented details of a U.S. President hitting such levels of depravity and ruthlessness to hang onto power has to be a call to arms for all sane Americans, according to a statement from Reed Galen and Rick Wilson, co-founders of the Lincoln Project.

“He IS the Republican nominee. He IS leading in the polls against Joe Biden,” said the statement from the project that’s become known for ads and videos skewering Republican extremism. “The MAGA GOP is a cult that no longer cares about the rule of law and wants to send Trump back to the White House. No indictment is going to stop his campaign.”

A New York Times/Siena College poll released Tuesday found that President Joe Biden is in a neck-and-neck race with the 45th President who started the day with two criminal indictments against him.

Biden and Trump are tied at 43% apiece in a hypothetical rematch in 2024, according to the poll.

The progenitors of the Lincoln Project, which bills itself as a pro-democracy effort, say the battle is becoming increasingly urgent, given the lengths the indictment shows that Trump went to perpetuate the “Big Lie” that he won the election.

The indictment contends that Trump tried to recruit fake electors to subvert the legal vote, lied repeatedly despite warnings about the damage he was doing and knew that he was lying.

“All Americans must realize the only choice before voters is between a functioning democracy versus a disgraced former President who tried to overthrow the government,” the Lincoln Project’s statement reads. “There is only one functioning party in America that cares about the rule of law and believes in democracy — and President Joe Biden is its candidate.”