August 1, 2023
Lincoln Project: New indictment won’t stop Donald Trump from reclaiming White House
US President Donald Trump speaks during a retreat with Republican lawmakers at Camp David in Thurmont, Maryland, January 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Anne Geggis

the lincoln project
The ruthlessness the indictments detail won't convince the former President's base to abandon him, but it better unite those who care about the rule of law, the project's founders say.

Former President Donald Trump’s indictment for trying to subvert the 2020 election has some of his fiercest critics believing these charges will not keep Trump from reclaiming the White House.

The unprecedented details of a U.S. President hitting such levels of depravity and ruthlessness to hang onto power has to be a call to arms for all sane Americans, according to a statement from Reed Galen and Rick Wilson, co-founders of the Lincoln Project.

“He IS the Republican nominee. He IS leading in the polls against Joe Biden,” said the statement from the project that’s become known for ads and videos skewering Republican extremism. “The MAGA GOP is a cult that no longer cares about the rule of law and wants to send Trump back to the White House. No indictment is going to stop his campaign.”

A New York Times/Siena College poll released Tuesday found that President Joe Biden is in a neck-and-neck race with the 45th President who started the day with two criminal indictments against him.

Biden and Trump are tied at 43% apiece in a hypothetical rematch in 2024, according to the poll.

The progenitors of the Lincoln Project, which bills itself as a pro-democracy effort, say the battle is becoming increasingly urgent, given the lengths the indictment shows that Trump went to perpetuate the “Big Lie” that he won the election.

The indictment contends that Trump tried to recruit fake electors to subvert the legal vote, lied repeatedly despite warnings about the damage he was doing and knew that he was lying.

“All Americans must realize the only choice before voters is between a functioning democracy versus a disgraced former President who tried to overthrow the government,” the Lincoln Project’s statement reads. “There is only one functioning party in America that cares about the rule of law and believes in democracy — and President Joe Biden is its candidate.”

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

