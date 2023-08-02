Prison-striped Miamian touches down in DC for another Donald Trump protest

The prison stripes seen ‘round the world at Donald Trump’s last court appearance in Miami are due for another appearance at the former President’s next arraignment in Washington.

Their owner, Domenic Santana of Miami, told Florida Politics Wednesday afternoon, that he had just touched down in the nation’s capital to add more color to the proceedings expected Thursday.

Santana, who expects he’ll be at another Trump arraignment after Thursday’s, was the lone arrestee at the federal courthouse in Miami on June 13 when he allegedly jumped in front of Trump’s arriving motorcade.

Footage of his Miami arrest went viral and the support he’s received has him convinced showing up in prison stripes makes a big point, he said.

“It’s historic,” he said. “Here we have a con man who bamboozled the whole country into electing him President. And some people still believe he won the election.”

Trump is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon at the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse on four felony charges related to his efforts to remain in power following his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

Santana has his own legal issues. His trial to answer charges of disorderly conduct and resisting without violence at Trump’s last arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 8.

“The defendant’s reckless actions of interrupting the motorcade put the former president’s life in danger,” Santana’s arrest report says. “The defendant’s actions caused the public and media to run toward him, storming the street while the defendant yelled at the Trump supporters as to entice them.”

For his viral moment in Miami, Santana has a different recollection than the arrest report. He said he was forced into the street in front of the motorcade by heckling pro-Trump protesters who were spitting on him and hitting him.

“It was the safest place for me, surrounded by cops,” he said, explaining why he ran into the street.

He said he doesn’t plan to be arrested Thursday, but then again, he didn’t plan on being arrested June 13 either.

Santana said he expects it won’t be long before there’s yet another Trump arraignment for which he’ll appear in prison stripes.

“I’m getting tremendous support for this,” he said of his trolling act.

Santana became known for dramatic flourishes in New Jersey, where he owned the Stone Pony, an Asbury Park music bar credited with being the stage that launched the careers of Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi. To protest a city redevelopment plan, for example, he rode a white horse down Ocean Avenue in 2003, according to news accounts.

“The world is laughing at us (for electing Trump) — the country has become a circus,” he said. “I have to be dressed in a costume because I am one of the clowns.”

He expects he’ll be in Georgia for another Trump arraignment and he plans to take his show on the road as Trump plans his rallies.

He’s hoping someday soon — when Trump is finally punished — he’ll donate his costume to HistoryMiami Museum which collects artifacts associated with historic events, he said.

It will take its place alongside the Grim Reaper costume worn by lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder, who warned people of the dangers of public gatherings amid COVID-19 and later unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic nomination for Attorney General. The museum also has an official Miami Heat jersey with “Black Lives Matter” on it and vials that once contained the first COVID-19 vaccines that came to Jackson Health System, museum officials said.

“That’s an honor,” Santana said, of the prospect of having his costume on display.