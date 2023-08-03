Poll: Only 15% of Florida voters think Ron DeSantis will be GOP presidential nominee

The people who know Ron DeSantis best don’t think that he will be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.

A new poll from Newsweek suggests that Sunshine State residents don’t think their Governor has a path to the GOP nomination against Donald Trump. In fact, a slim majority of Floridians think Trump has it locked already.

The poll of 840 eligible voters, conducted on July 25 and July 26 by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, shows 51% of Floridians saying Trump is “most likely to be the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election.”

Meanwhile, just 15% think DeSantis will ultimately be the GOP standard-bearer. That’s less than the 21% who say they don’t know who will win, but it’s more than all other candidates, described by Newsweek as at “2% or less.”

Though national polls have shown DeSantis performing better with men than women, it’s actually women who believe the Governor can take the nomination in a slightly higher proportion.

While just 13% of men believe DeSantis will win, 16% of women take the same view.

Presidential Primary polling hasn’t been conducted in the state for over a month. The last poll of Florida Republicans, conducted by Florida Atlantic University, shows Trump up 50% to 30%.

Overall, the Race to the White House polling average shows Trump with a double-digit lead, 45% to 34% for DeSantis, among Florida Republicans who intend to vote in the state’s Primary next year.