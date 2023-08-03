August 3, 2023
Poll: Only 15% of Florida voters think Ron DeSantis will be GOP presidential nominee
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Florida Governor
More than half of Floridians think Trump will get the nomination.

The people who know Ron DeSantis best don’t think that he will be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.

A new poll from Newsweek suggests that Sunshine State residents don’t think their Governor has a path to the GOP nomination against Donald Trump. In fact, a slim majority of Floridians think Trump has it locked already.

The poll of 840 eligible voters, conducted on July 25 and July 26 by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, shows 51% of Floridians saying Trump is “most likely to be the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election.”

Meanwhile, just 15% think DeSantis will ultimately be the GOP standard-bearer. That’s less than the 21% who say they don’t know who will win, but it’s more than all other candidates, described by Newsweek as at “2% or less.”

Though national polls have shown DeSantis performing better with men than women, it’s actually women who believe the Governor can take the nomination in a slightly higher proportion.

While just 13% of men believe DeSantis will win, 16% of women take the same view.

Presidential Primary polling hasn’t been conducted in the state for over a month. The last poll of Florida Republicans, conducted by Florida Atlantic University, shows Trump up 50% to 30%.

Overall, the Race to the White House polling average shows Trump with a double-digit lead, 45% to 34% for DeSantis, among Florida Republicans who intend to vote in the state’s Primary next year.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Michael K

    August 3, 2023 at 11:33 am

    Surprised the percentage is so high.

