August 3, 2023
Poll: Against Joe Biden, Glenn Youngkin outperforms Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis in Virginia
A.G. Gancarski

Youngkin
Polling says the Virginia Governor would win a General Election vote against Joe Biden. DeSantis and Trump would not.

New polling from Virginia shows Gov. Glenn Youngkin would perform better in a General Election there than either of the two leading Republican candidates.

In the Commonwealth Poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, Youngkin is the only one of the three GOP hopefuls polled against Joe Biden to win outright.

While 44% of respondents prefer their own Governor (against 37% for Biden), neither Ron DeSantis nor Donald Trump have leads.

“If the candidates were Biden and former President Donald Trump, 43% of respondents favored Biden while 40% favored Trump. If the candidates were Biden and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the vote would be evenly split, with each candidate receiving 41%,” the polling memo asserts.

For Trump and DeSantis, a gender gap is in play against Biden in the hypothetical General Election.

Biden leads Trump by 15 points among women; Trump leads Biden by 10 among men.

DeSantis leads Biden by 9 points with men, but trails by 8 points among women.

Youngkin leads Biden by 16 points among men. But he holds his own among women, trailing by just 1 points.

The Commonwealth Poll conducted landline and mobile telephone interviews with 804 adults in Virginia from July 14-25, 2023. It has a margin of error of +/-5.46 percentage points.

While Youngkin outperforms Trump and DeSantis in a hypothetical General Election, Primary polling goes Trump’s way.

A June Roanoke College poll of the state’s Republicans reveals the former President has a 20-point lead over the Florida Governor in a crowded field.

Trump commands 48% support, with DeSantis pulling 28%. Former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence each draw 7% support, tied for third place. An additional 4% of respondents are unsure, while a host of candidates draw 1% each.

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump ahead of DeSantis, 47% to 29%, with other candidates in single digits.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    August 3, 2023 at 1:32 pm

    If only Republicans were smart enough to… ehhh never mind. buncha idjits

    Reply

