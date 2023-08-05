Ron DeSantis opens door to ‘woke’ curriculum in other states if elected President

Though as Governor, Ron DeSantis takes a top down approach to managing local affairs regarding education, he says he’ll tread more lightly as President.

During WMUR’s “Conversations with the Candidate,” the Governor suggested he would avoid anything approaching a “national curriculum” standard, even leaving the door open for concepts he has called “woke,” such as “critical race theory” and “gender ideology,” in places where locals want those approaches, forbidden in Florida.

“We’ve eliminated critical race theory in our K through 12 schools. We said we’re not going to have gender ideology where they’re telling a second grader they can change genders or things like that, that’s not appropriate,” DeSantis said, before dropping the hard line for the New Hampshire audience, non-partisan because of the state’s open primary.

“But the curriculum is a state and local issue. You know, we’re not going to develop a national curriculum because I think I could do a better job nationally than probably Oakland and San Francisco would do. But the minute the Democrats get in then they’re going to overtake my curriculum in Florida and I wouldn’t want to do that,” DeSantis said.

The Governor appointed a Board of Education and a Commissioner that, in tandem with a super-majority Legislature, have passed laws and rules prohibiting expression and topics in the classroom that were open for discussion not too long ago. But if President, DeSantis says he will treat the fifty states differently than the Sunshine State.