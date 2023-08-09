Ron DeSantis trolls Kamala Harris with campaign T-shirt, coffee mug

On the same day Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Florida’s only Black female State Attorney, his campaign targeted America’s Black female Vice President.

The DeSantis campaign stole a page from bygone talk show host David Letterman, with a coffee cup and a T-shirt spotlighting “10 things Kamala Harris should focus her time on.”

Nine of those things involve “closing the border.” And the 10th? “Making sure Joe Biden doesn’t fall.”

The campaign texted supporters with a pitch.

“Gov. DeSantis is going to cause Kamala Harris to start job hunting; we understand why she’s obsessed with hurting our campaign. Still, we’ve put together some suggestions of what she could be focusing on instead. What do you think? Do you want to help us remind our Vice President to … do her job? Click here to donate, and we’ll send you a discounted 10-things tee or mug to start off your DeSantis merch collection,” the promotional text asserts.

DeSantis, who recently blamed the Vice President for national “decline,” has spent weeks beefing with Harris over her critiques of Florida Black history standards, which contain language suggesting slavery conferred benefits onto the enslaved. That’s the context in which Team DeSantis asserts Harris is “obsessed with hurting our campaign.”

“You can’t be operating in bad faith against your political opponents, 24/7,” DeSantis lamented in Iowa. “You can’t be doing fake narratives, and we have some Republicans that actually sided with Kamala’s lies just to try to get cheap shots in on me.”

The Governor has focused on Harris as so-called “impeachment insurance” for at least a year, meanwhile.

“So, here’s the thing. I thought Biden picking her at first was the worst decision ever because she’s not great. But she’s like the best impeachment insurance and 25th Amendment insurance anyone could have,” DeSantis said in July 2022.

“Because as bad as Biden is, even though he can barely read the teleprompter, and as much as people disapprove of him, nobody wants Harris, and so they’d much rather stick with Biden floundering around than actually turn the wheels of power over to somebody that clearly is in over her head,”