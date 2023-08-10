Florida Chamber Safety, Health + Sustainability conference lands gold medal speaker

The Florida Chamber is bringing the most decorated Olympic athlete of all time to its marquee workplace safety event next year.

Michael Phelps, who has won 23 gold medals, will be the opening speaker at the 2024 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health + Sustainability, set for May 9-10 at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

While Phelps’ pool deck prowess is unmatched, the legendary swimmer has made a splash in his post-Olympics career by sharing his struggles with mental health and encouraging others — athletes and average Joes alike — to do the same.

“I didn’t take care of myself fully for 20 years. By starting from the top, prioritizing mental health, doing it on a daily routine has given me the chance to become a better version of myself,” he told Insider earlier this year.

His message jibes with the overall theme of the Chamber’s event: transforming Florida into the safest, healthiest and most sustainable state in America.

While the Chamber does place particular emphasis on how business can lead the way with innovative practices in the workplace, the Conference will highlight members’ successes and promising practices that can improve the well-being of Floridians from all walks of life.

“Phelps’ inspiring presence is sure to ignite passion and determination among attendees to prioritize mental health in and out of the workplace, making this conference an unparalleled experience you don’t want to miss,” the Chamber said in a news release.

More information on the 2024 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health + Sustainability, including registration details, is available on the Florida Chamber’s website.