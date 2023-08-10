Personnel note: Sara Sanders Bremer returns to Florida Clerks as Director of Government Relations

Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC) has named Sara Sanders Bremer as its new Director of Government Relations, effective Aug. 14.

Bremer will rejoin FCCC to lead its legislative efforts by guiding strategies around statewide issues, fostering relationships with government partners, and advocating for Clerk priorities that support their critical services.

Bremer brings a unique familiarity with Florida Clerks’ legislative priorities, having worked within FCCC’s legislative program in multiple capacities from 2008 through 2021.

Two years ago, Bremer left FCCC to become the Assistant Director of Government Relations at the University of Florida, where she further honed her skills and expanded her expertise.

“Sara is one of the most thoughtful, organized, motivated and kind people in the process,” said Chris Emmanuel, UF’s Director of Government Relations. “We are thankful for many legislative wins Sara has brought to her alma mater and look forward to seeing her continued successes in this new role. The Clerks have hired back an outstanding Gator.”

At FCCC, Bremer will be tasked with advocating for legislative support to close the gap in Clerks’ funding shortfall. Under her predecessor, FCCC saw several notable legislative successes, including the passage of bills that established a reimbursement process for several Clerk services not supported by filing fees, and diversified recurring revenue.

With the addition of Bremer, FCCC said it is poised to build upon its recent accomplishment with long-term solutions that address funding issues and protect the critical services offered by Clerks offices across the state.

“I have known Sara Sanders Bremer both personally and professionally since first being elected in 2012.” said FCCC Legislative Chair and Polk County Court Clerk Stacy M. Butterfield. “I am excited she is back; her knowledge of Clerks’ issues and strong leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our legislative efforts.”

FCCC CEO Chris Hart IV added, “We are thrilled to welcome back Sara Sanders Bremer as our new Director of Government Relations for the association. Sara’s exceptional familiarity with legislative matters concerning Clerks of Court, her unparalleled acumen in navigating the legislative process, and her proven ability to advocate for complex issues make her an ideal choice to lead and elevate our government relations program as we continue seeking funding that makes Clerks whole.”