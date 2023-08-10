August 10, 2023
Education Commissioner pulls out of town hall on Black history education standards
In 2022, Manny Diaz delivered. Image via Colin Hackley.

Anne GeggisAugust 9, 20236min3

The event was seen as a chance for him to explain the new guidelines' rationale and hear concerns about it.

State Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. has canceled his participation in a Thursday town hall concerning Florida’s standards for teaching African American history.

Diaz confirmed late Wednesday that he will not attend the Miami Gardens event, which was announced two weeks ago in response to outcry over the new standards.

In a statement released Wednesday evening, Miami Gardens Sen. Shevrin Jones, one of the forum’s organizers, said Diaz is depriving the community of answers about how African American history will be taught. The state Board of Education approved a 216-page set of new state social studies guidelines, including a requirement that lessons about slavery mention how “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

“After personally confirming his attendance, it is deeply disappointing that Commissioner Diaz now lacks the will and courage to defend his department’s misguided curriculum changes,” Jones said in a statement. “Instead, the Commissioner and (Gov. Ron) DeSantis’ administration have once again turned their back on the largest Black city in the state and shown who they are working for: not us.”

“The people deserve answers, with or without the Commissioner, and we encourage community members to attend to ask questions and voice concern over these guidelines,” Jones said.

The guideline in the new standards requiring lessons to include that slaves learned skills beneficial to them while enslaved has lit a national furor, stoked by DeSantis’ run for President.

The controversy prompted Kamala Harris, the first U.S. Black Vice President, to visit the state twice to decry what she called “gaslighting” about the history of chattel slavery. DeSantis is fundraising off her involvement.

Jones, fellow Democratic Sen. Rosalind Osgood of central Broward County and Miami-Dade School Board member Steve Gallon III organized the forum to discuss the issue. Diaz previously confirmed he would be at the 7 p.m. event Thursday at Antioch Baptist Church.

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, CBS News Miami reporter Jim DeFede posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that Diaz was pulling out. An hour later, Diaz responded saying, “There was nothing sudden about my inability to attend Senator Jones’s town hall. As I told the Senator last week, I will be visiting schools throughout the state to welcome back students, parents and teachers for the first day of school.”

Sixty-one districts start school Thursday.

Osgood called the cancellation “heartbreaking and extremely disappointing.”

“When those standards were set down, they were not vetted through the community,” Osgood said. “The community had a major outcry about it, so the responsible thing for the Commissioner of Education is to come to the community and listen to their concerns. Let them voice their concerns, value and respect them by facing them.”

The forum will go on, Osgood vowed, and she’ll bring the concerns she hears to Tallahassee. Members of the public can RSVP here.

Democratic state Rep. Felicia Robinson, Fed Ingram of the American Federation of Teachers, and Karla Mats of the United Teachers of Dade are also scheduled to be at the event.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected].

  • My Take

    August 9, 2023 at 10:28 pm

    A sniveling coward.

  • My Take

    August 9, 2023 at 11:21 pm

    “Slave Owners–Mentors, Not Monsters” by R. DeSSlantis, Esq.: New Way College Press.

  • Ron DiSaster

    August 10, 2023 at 12:47 am

    “The men who did the Bataan Death March all got lots of exercise and improved their physical fitness.”
    – A History of World War II by Ron DiSaster

