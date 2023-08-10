New DCCC video features Anna Paulina Luna comments opposing veteran-benefiting PACT Act

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is a professed supporter of veterans and improving care policies for them. She’s a veteran herself. But a new video is calling her integrity on the matter into question.

It shows Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, asserting that if she had been in Congress this time last year, she would have voted against the PACT Act, the largest expansion of benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances in more than 30 years.

“If I was in Congress, I would have voted ‘no,’” she said of the measure, which passed one year ago Thursday and has since helped an additional 65,000 Florida veterans who signed up for benefits.

Luna’s comments, depicted in the video produced by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), came during a wide-ranging Aug. 12 interview with Fox 13 political editor Craig Patrick.

She said the PACT Act contained “unnecessary spending that didn’t go to vets” and, as such, she didn’t agree with it.

“I would have proposed a better bill that actually had legislation that put that funding towards only veterans,” she said. “I would have gone to every single office I had to and knocked on those doors and twisted arms, as they say, in an effort to make sure that the bill went to veterans. That’s what I care about.”

DCCC spokesperson Justin Chermol said Luna’s stance on the issue is short-sighted and harmful to those she vowed to help.

“When Anna Paulina Luna campaigned on voting against the bipartisan (PACT Act), she put party politics over service to country,” he said in a statement. “Luna made clear she would vote against toxic-exposed veterans — a poignant reminder of just how extreme and unwilling she is to work to find common ground for those who deserve it most.”

Since taking office this year, Luna has filed four bills — two to help current and former service members — and five resolutions to censure Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff of California over his investigation into former President Donald Trump.

Five of her fellow federal lawmakers from Florida were in Congress at the time of the PACT Act’s passage and voted against it: Vern Buchanan, Neal Dunn, Scott Franklin, Greg Steube and Daniel Webster.

Altogether, 11 Senators and 88 Representatives — all Republicans — voted “no.”

Most cited unrelated spending in the measure as reason for opposing it. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office scored the package at $667 billion in total expected expenditures due to an estimated $400 billion in discretionary spending not part of the new $280 billion in mandatory spending for veterans’ benefits.

Critics of the law like Luna, a former member of the Air Force, warned that the new fund will swell the deficit over the next decade.

Florida Politics contacted Luna’s Office for comment but received none by press time.