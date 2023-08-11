August 11, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Santorum hammers Ron DeSantis for ‘message issues,’ lack of ‘ideas’
Rick Santorum (AP file photo).

A.G. GancarskiAugust 11, 20233min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lauren Book wants Gov. DeSantis to list the other State Attorneys he may suspend

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis is resetting his campaign again. Some Republicans worry his message is getting in the way

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Brian Hughes to lead the Donald Trump campaign in Florida

120329-Rick_Santorum-AP120329084228_620x350
DeSantis has been 'under a microscope' and problems have emerged as a result.

A former Republican presidential candidate is diagnosing issues with a 2024 hopeful’s campaign.

During an interview on Newsmax, Rick Santorum dissected issues with the faltering Ron DeSantis campaign, saying a lot of the problem came down to “message” and “ideas.”

“DeSantis has been under a microscope,” Santorum said.

 He added that “every campaign has fits and starts and has message issues,” but for DeSantis, those issues have been compounded by the “intensity of media that is covering it.”

“And DeSantis, by being the alternative to Trump early on, really was in that fish bowl and he went through what I would argue almost every campaign goes. But in his case, every little glitch got major coverage.”

Santorum believes that DeSantis hasn’t talked enough about issues, meanwhile.

“And one of the things that I think that DeSantis has been a little short on is, is really ideas and laying out his agenda,” Santorum added, saying he believes the Governor has “started to do (that in) the last couple of weeks.”

Santorum, who won 11 states in the 2012 GOP Primary campaign, said that other candidates may pose threats to DeSantis.

One of them is Vivek Ramaswamy, who Santorum says has “connected with people in the early Primary states and he’s a dynamic personality,” a “young guy (who) has some really new and interesting ideas.”

Santorum also lauded former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley for her take on Social Security reform.

He also named U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina as someone who could challenge DeSantis for second place, but with some caveats.

“If you look at Tim, his message is, you know, sort of repetitive. He doesn’t (get) off the script and that’s something he’s going to have to break away from if he’s going to break out,” Santorum said. “He’s got to be able to focus on different things, not just tell his story.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis is resetting his campaign again. Some Republicans worry his message is getting in the way

nextLauren Book wants Gov. DeSantis to list the other State Attorneys he may suspend

2 comments

  • Ron DiSaster

    August 11, 2023 at 11:02 am

    Wow, hell must be freezing, because I actually agree with Rick Santorum on something.

    DeSantis is a one issue candidate, “Woke”. And nobody who matters cares about that. People are sick of that word and the nonsense culture wars that he keeps stoking only to to divide people. DeSantis is a hateful divider, not a uniter.

    Reply

  • TJC

    August 11, 2023 at 11:25 am

    Rick Santorum is irrelevant and lucky anyone is asking him about anything. He’s right about DeSantis here, but his take on Vivek Ramaswamy is delusional. Calling him a “young guy (who) has some really new and interesting ideas,” is ridiculous, Ramaswamy spouts the same crap that Trump and DeSantis spout, so he’s hardly the source of any new and interesting ideas. He’s just not White, and that makes him, along with Tim Scott, valuable to the GOP as token “proof” that they’re not a party that embraces racism. One of them might get picked by Trump for the VP nomination, but neither will ever get the nod for the top job because the GOP knows damn well their many racist voters would not be happy with that, and would stay home.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories