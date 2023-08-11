Lauren Book wants Gov. DeSantis to list the other State Attorneys he may suspend

Following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of a second State Attorney in just over a year, Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book wants to know who else he plans to ax — and his calculus for doing so.

In a letter written Aug. 9, when DeSantis removed and replaced Democratic State Attorney Monique Worrell of the 9th Judicial Circuit, Book called the Governor’s actions “extraordinary” and deserving of more explanation.

The letter was shared with the press Friday.

“If your position is that a series, pattern or culture of conduct within an office, presumably developing over several months, years or terms … rises to the level of negligence so severe that suspension is warranted, it naturally follows that the public (and the hundreds of public servants working within these offices) has the right to know two critical things,” she wrote.

Those two things:

— What other State Attorney(s) face suspension?

— What is the metric used to determine which conduct or negligence rises to a level requiring suspension? (Book notes there are “vastly different data across crime subcategories” and that using “a percentage basis, perhaps” might be useful to DeSantis in demonstrating a consistency in judgment.)

DeSantis suspended Worrell less than a year and a week after he did the same to Democratic Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, who is contesting the legality of that action in federal court.

In both cases, DeSantis asserted the prosecutors were neglecting their duty by not being tough on crime. He cited Warren’s refusal to enforce state bans on abortion and gender-affirming surgery and policies under Worrell that allowed repeat violent offenders, including a spree shooter who murdered three people in February, to roam free on the street.

Also in both cases, the Governor’s chosen replacements were Republican. Democrats in Florida and nationwide decried his actions.

Florida Senate rules bar members of the chamber from speaking publicly about the merit or substance of any suspension order the Governor issues before voting to uphold or strike the order down. Some, like Democratic Sens. Tracie Davis and Victor Torres, disregarded that rule in the wake of Worrell’s removal.

Book said she’ll abide by the rule, but it would be nice if DeSantis provided a heads-up on any similar plans he has in the future.

“I will, along with several of our Senate colleagues, refrain from speaking publicly about the merits or substance of any suspension order, as we may be asked to sit in judgment of your executive suspension(s). I would ask that you make the public aware of whoever else may be facing suspension,” she wrote.

“As Senators, we have a vested interest in all actions occurring in this great Sate, including those directed by the Executive branch. I anticipate and appreciate your prompt response to this letter and the questions posed.”

DeSantis has yet to reply, Book told Florida Politics at 11 a.m. Friday.