Democrats greet Ron DeSantis, other Republicans with Iowa mobile billboard

The Democratic National Committee is targeting GOP Presidential hopefuls, including Ron DeSantis, with a mobile billboard at the Iowa State Fair.

The “new mobile billboard campaign hammering the extreme slate of MAGA Republicans making their way to Des Moines this weekend and next week. The mobile billboard puts members of the MAGA field on blast for their calls to ban abortion, cut Social Security and Medicare, and hand out tax breaks to the ultra-wealthy and biggest corporations.”

The DeSantis frame of the billboard spotlights the state’s high inflation, including housing and health care costs.

It also references the Heartbeat Protection Act, as an “extreme abortion ban.” The law would prohibit the procedure after the sixth week of gestation in most cases.

The billboard also claims DeSantis seeks to “ban books and erase history,” and that he supports state educational standards that claim slavery benefited the enslaved.