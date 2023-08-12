August 12, 2023
Democrats greet Ron DeSantis, other Republicans with Iowa mobile billboard

A.G. GancarskiAugust 12, 2023

DeSantis DNC Iowa billboard
The DNC is rolling this into the Iowa State Fair, where the Governor speaks Saturday morning.

The Democratic National Committee is targeting GOP Presidential hopefuls, including Ron DeSantis, with a mobile billboard at the Iowa State Fair.

The “new mobile billboard campaign hammering the extreme slate of MAGA Republicans making their way to Des Moines this weekend and next week. The mobile billboard puts members of the MAGA field on blast for their calls to ban abortion, cut Social Security and Medicare, and hand out tax breaks to the ultra-wealthy and biggest corporations.”

The DeSantis frame of the billboard spotlights the state’s high inflation, including housing and health care costs.

It also references the Heartbeat Protection Act, as an “extreme abortion ban.” The law would prohibit the procedure after the sixth week of gestation in most cases.

The billboard also claims DeSantis seeks to “ban books and erase history,” and that he supports state educational standards that claim slavery benefited the enslaved.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

