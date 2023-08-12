August 12, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nikki Fried rips Ron DeSantis’ ‘outrageous’ appeals court judge, says he’d never make a federal court
Conflict for Governor, Commish.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 12, 20234min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis blames child care crisis on mothers having to work

Culture WarsHeadlines

Casey DeSantis makes light of ‘Walmart Melania’ nickname, swipes at ‘media’

Culture WarsHeadlinesTampa Bay

Et tu? Hillsborough School Board limits Shakespeare curriculum under ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws

DeSantis Fried 3.25.21
'He should be nowhere near a courtroom — in Florida or anywhere else.'

The Florida Democrats don’t comment on every Ron DeSantis judicial appointee, but they’re making an exception for Apopka’s Roger Gannam.

Chair Nikki Fried fumed Friday about the alleged extremism of the Liberty Counsel litigator to the 6th District Court of Appeal, saying that the historically right-wing lawyer would never get confirmed to a federal court.

“This is outrageous,” said FDP Chair Fried. “After Ron threw out a democratically elected State Attorney this week, he has continued his crusade to consolidate the courts and stack the judicial bench with activist judges like Roger Gannam, who has a long history of attacking women’s rights and the LGBTQ+ community.”

“He would never be appointed to a federal bench. How can the people of Florida seriously expect a fair and impartial hearing when he can’t even answer a question about his own biases? He should be nowhere near a courtroom — in Florida or anywhere else.”

Fried’s question regarding biases relates to a South Florida Sun-Sentinel examination of 15 applicants, including Gannam, who vied for the Florida Supreme Court seat Justice Ricky Polston vacated. The Sentinel noted Gannam wrote “N/A,” not applicable, in response to a Judicial Nominating Committee question about whether he would be biased on an issue that might reach the court.

Gannam’s biases seem to be most pronounced on issues of sexual orientation and gender identity, as exhibited in a Florida Times Union guest column about the latter in 2015. Gannam argued enforcing equal legal protections of LGBTQ people is “discrimination against people of faith.”

“Sober and rational concerns for modesty, privacy and safety will be recategorized as discrimination under the new and far-from-settled concept of ‘gender identity,’” he wrote. “Boys will be allowed to enter girls’ dressing and shower areas, to expose themselves and view girls in all stages of undress. Domestic abuse shelters must allow biological men who present a female ‘identity’ to sleep in the women’s dormitories.”

“Most insidiously,” he continued, “male predators will use the legal cover of female ‘identity’ to gain unchallenged access to women-only bathrooms and dressing rooms.”

Jesse Scheckner contributed reporting.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousIowa supporter wonders why Ron DeSantis isn't more like Ric Flair

nextDemocrats greet Ron DeSantis, other Republicans with Iowa mobile billboard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories