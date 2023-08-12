August 12, 2023
Iowa supporter wonders why Ron DeSantis isn’t more like Ric Flair

A.G. Gancarski

Ric_Flair_bio
'To be the man, you've got to beat the man?'

Up until recently, Ron DeSantis used Hulk Hogan’s “Real American” theme song as his own on the trail. But Iowa kingmaker Steve Deace wonders why he isn’t like another late-20th century wrestling icon.

“But where’s the slayer of Florida,” Deace asked DeSantis Friday, in a very friendly interview after endorsing the Governor for President.

“I expected Ron Fricking DeSantis basically to come in like Ric Flair, you know, walk the aisle and light up the room, and people are like, where is that guy?”

Flair, who called himself a “stylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ and dealin’ son of a gun,” may have seemed like an unlikely analogue for the “blue collar” Governor who plays up his humble roots.

Nevertheless, DeSantis did acknowledge his campaign had hit a lull, with Donald Trump’s legal woes leaving an impact.

“Now, I got into the race. We had some excitement and then there was the Trump indictment and, and you know, that blocks out everything. So my voice really kind of was in the background. Now we’re out there. I think we’re more assertive.”

DeSantis has contended that Donald Trump’s indictment by Alvin Bragg earlier this year was a turning point in the 2024 Presidential race.

“Look, I think, at the end of the day, the Bragg indictment just elevated him and it wasn’t so much that people were doing it because he was indicted. I think a lot of people, including me, believe that it was a miscarriage of justice,” DeSantis told Howard Kurtz on a July 26 episode of the Fox News Channel’s “Mediabuzz.

The Governor added that the indictment benefited Trump because “there was a lot of sympathy” and because it ended up “dominating the media coverage.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

