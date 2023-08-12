August 12, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

In Iowa, Donald Trump tells Ron DeSantis that crowd size matters

A.G. GancarskiAugust 12, 20235min2

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Mike Pence will press Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis on abortion ban

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

In Iowa, Ron DeSantis claims ‘every urban area is decaying’

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Chris Christie claims Ron DeSantis ‘sounds like a really angry guy’

trump
Trump says DeSantis had a 'small crowd' at the State Fair.

Donald Trump went to Iowa just like many other GOP presidential candidates this weekend, and as has been the case for months, Ron DeSantis has been a topic of conversation.

“He had a very small crowd. He only had a few people show up. It’s a big difference,” Trump told reporters at the Iowa State Fair, as he offered a comparison of the crowd he drew versus that drawn earlier by the Florida Governor when asked if he had a message for DeSantis.

During remarks to the crowd in Steer and Stein, Trump said “other candidates had about six people.”

Trump, who said he had a “record crowd,” was accompanied to Iowa by various Florida members of Congress who have endorsed him, including Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina LunaBrian Mast, Cory Mills, Greg Steube and Mike Waltz.

The Congress members hyped the crowd with brief remarks.

Bilirakis asked “why risk it” with another candidate.

Donalds said that in 2024 Trump would accomplish a “three-peat” in Iowa, following his carrying the state in 2016 and 2020.

Luna, noting she was an Air Force veteran, urged Iowans to “cut the bull—-” and back Trump.

The former President is riding high in Hawkeye State polls, meanwhile.

An August poll for DailyMail.com, conducted by JL Partners Polls, shows the Governor with just 17% support. That is a drop of nearly 10 points for DeSantis since April, when he had 26% support.

A survey released last week by The New York Times and Siena College shows Trump with more than a 2-to-1 advantage, up 44% to 20% over DeSantis.

A new Manhattan Institute poll of 625 likely Iowa caucus participants shows Trump has 42% support compared to 17% for DeSantis.

This survey accords with another recent Iowa poll from American Greatness, which shows Trump ahead of DeSantis 42% to 15%.

Fox Business survey released last month reveals just 5 points separate the Florida Governor and Scott. DeSantis has 16% support, with Scott at 11%. Both contenders are far behind Trump, who is at 46%.

A recent Coefficient Poll shows DeSantis has 16% support, with Scott at 10%. Again, Trump is at 46%.

In a recent National Public Affairs poll, Trump is up 41% to 18%.

The Race to the White House polling average of the state shows Trump up 44% to 18% over DeSantis.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMike Pence will press Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis on abortion ban

2 comments

  • Shelby justice

    August 12, 2023 at 3:04 pm

    Ron is being led by the nose. His first mistake was jumping into a campaign for President…he has left Florida without leadership. Just as many of those who jumped into the race, they are lining their pockets with donations. Jeb Bush is backing Ron, that’s scary.

    Reply

  • Jay Smif

    August 12, 2023 at 3:05 pm

    Traitor Fat Hitler gets RICO’ed and indicted in Georgia next week. Good times.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories