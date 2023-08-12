In Iowa, Donald Trump tells Ron DeSantis that crowd size matters

Donald Trump went to Iowa just like many other GOP presidential candidates this weekend, and as has been the case for months, Ron DeSantis has been a topic of conversation.

“He had a very small crowd. He only had a few people show up. It’s a big difference,” Trump told reporters at the Iowa State Fair, as he offered a comparison of the crowd he drew versus that drawn earlier by the Florida Governor when asked if he had a message for DeSantis.

During remarks to the crowd in Steer and Stein, Trump said “other candidates had about six people.”

Trump, who said he had a “record crowd,” was accompanied to Iowa by various Florida members of Congress who have endorsed him, including Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna, Brian Mast, Cory Mills, Greg Steube and Mike Waltz.

The Congress members hyped the crowd with brief remarks.

Bilirakis asked “why risk it” with another candidate.

Donalds said that in 2024 Trump would accomplish a “three-peat” in Iowa, following his carrying the state in 2016 and 2020.

Luna, noting she was an Air Force veteran, urged Iowans to “cut the bull—-” and back Trump.

The former President is riding high in Hawkeye State polls, meanwhile.

An August poll for DailyMail.com, conducted by JL Partners Polls, shows the Governor with just 17% support. That is a drop of nearly 10 points for DeSantis since April, when he had 26% support.

A survey released last week by The New York Times and Siena College shows Trump with more than a 2-to-1 advantage, up 44% to 20% over DeSantis.

A new Manhattan Institute poll of 625 likely Iowa caucus participants shows Trump has 42% support compared to 17% for DeSantis.

This survey accords with another recent Iowa poll from American Greatness, which shows Trump ahead of DeSantis 42% to 15%.

A Fox Business survey released last month reveals just 5 points separate the Florida Governor and Scott. DeSantis has 16% support, with Scott at 11%. Both contenders are far behind Trump, who is at 46%.

A recent Coefficient Poll shows DeSantis has 16% support, with Scott at 10%. Again, Trump is at 46%.

In a recent National Public Affairs poll, Trump is up 41% to 18%.

The Race to the White House polling average of the state shows Trump up 44% to 18% over DeSantis.