Ron DeSantis campaigning in Iowa as new poll says he’s far behind Donald Trump

Ron DeSantis is back on the Never Back Down bus in Iowa on Friday, where new polling says he needs more face time with Hawkeye State Republicans.

A survey released by The New York Times and Siena College shows Donald Trump with more than a 2-to-1 advantage over the Florida Governor in the 2024 presidential race.

Trump leads DeSantis 44% to 20%, with U.S. Sen. Tim Scott firmly in third place, with 9% support. No other candidate is above 5%, and 12% of the 432 likely caucus participants don’t know who they back.

Interestingly, DeSantis is stronger with women than men in the state, with 22% support among female voters and 20% among men. Some polling has shown the Governor in trouble with female voters, but that’s not the case here.

DeSantis is effectively even with Trump in what’s called the “Urban East” section of the state, with the former President ahead 33% to 32%. He is tied with Trump at 26% with college-educated Iowa GOP voters, another promising sign in an otherwise bad poll.

The former President has a commanding lead with most other demographics, though.

Other Iowa polls likewise show Trump way ahead.

A new Manhattan Institute poll of 625 likely Iowa caucus participants shows Trump has 42% support compared to 17% for DeSantis.

This survey accords with another recent Iowa poll from American Greatness, which shows Trump ahead of DeSantis 42% to 15%.

A Fox Business survey released last month reveals just 5 points separate the Florida Governor and Scott. DeSantis has 16% support, with Scott at 11%. Both contenders are far behind Trump, who is at 46%.

A recent Coefficient Poll shows DeSantis has 16% support, with Scott at 10%. Again, Trump is at 46%.

In a recent National Public Affairs poll, Trump is up 41% to 18%.

The Race to the White House polling average of the state shows Trump up 44% to 16% over DeSantis, meanwhile.