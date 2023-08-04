Donna Deegan’s Neighborhoods chief faces tough path in Jax City Council

Democratic Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan picked a former Republican City Council member to run her Neighborhoods Department. Yet there are stirrings that the same Council won’t support Al Ferraro’s nomination.

“I don’t think he has the votes,” said one highly placed Republican source.

That member, who worked with Ferraro for years, noted that in eight years on the Council, Ferraro only chaired one minor committee (Transportation, Energy, and Utilities). Ferraro also was never backed for Council leadership, another sign that he wasn’t respected even on the supermajority GOP legislative branch.

That long-term record, we are told, won’t help Ferraro, especially given other concerns Council members have.

One of those concerns is that Ferraro, a landscaper by trade, lacks the credentials that the city’s municipal code requires to run the department; “a bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited college or university and at least five years of experience in an administrative or executive position.”

While waivers have been used before in certain situations, they usually facilitate the ascension of someone from the ranks with significant practical experience. Ferraro, who has run a landscaping company for decades, is not seen by some members as having the necessary experience to take over Neighborhoods.

Another concern expressed is that Ferraro recently was embroiled in a conflict with the very department he seeks to lead over campaign signs. Ferraro disputed fines he incurred for signs wrongly placed, blaming the Lenny Curry “machine” for his problem and saying it was political payback for running against preferred candidate Daniel Davis.

“That’s not the way that politics and elections are supposed to be working in our country. We’re not a banana republic,” said Ferraro to Action News Jax.

The “banana republic” line particularly roils sources on Council.

“He didn’t really make friends when he was on Council,” said another source who described Ferraro as “always crying and throwing the other Council members under the bus.”

Ferraro’s intelligence was also derided, with it being noted that he would call the Office of General Counsel “OCG” instead of “OGC.”

The Deegan administration says it stands behind Ferraro’s nomination.

“Mr. Ferraro was appointed because of his passion for neighborhoods and his vast experience bringing them to the table for critical policy decisions as a City Council member, small business owner and community leader. He has just started meeting with City Council members. We look forward to productive conversations and a positive process that leads to his confirmation,” said spokesperson Phil Perry.

Some members won’t meet with Ferraro, which could be seen as a potential warning sign in this context. Many Republicans on Council backed Davis for Mayor and there are those in the GOP base who have qualms over Ferraro crossing party lines to work for a Democratic Mayor.

Ferraro would not offer comment for this story, but Rules Chair Terrance Freeman did. However, they didn’t seem helpful to the nominee when his committee considers the nomination Aug. 14.

“I have many thoughts on this but remain consistent in how I’ve led on the Council and refrain from publicly commenting until the process is before the committee or the body as a whole.”

The Deegan administration could ultimately give Ferraro a lesser role and choose a nominee who meets the qualifications and who doesn’t have such a checkered history with Council, or they could push through despite what we are hearing are qualms even inside the administration. But it seems Ferraro will be a fight for the new Mayor if they stay the course as they say they intend to do.