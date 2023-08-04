Another Michigan poll shows Ron DeSantis has 13% support in GOP Primary

New polling from Michigan shows Ron DeSantis nearly 50 points behind Donald Trump among Republicans who intend to vote in the Presidential Primary.

Trump is the choice of 61% of the 498 GOP voters polled August 1 and 2 by Emerson College, well ahead of DeSantis’ 13%.

The rest of the field is in single digits. Just 7% of respondents back former Vice President Mike Pence, 4% support entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, 3% back former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and 2% support U.S. Sen. Tim Scott. Another 6% are still undecided.

If there is good news in these results for DeSantis, it’s that he’s closer to Trump in this poll than a Mitchell-MIRS Poll of Michigan survey last month that found him 56 points behind. In that poll, DeSantis still had 13%, with Trump at 69%. All other candidates were at or below 3% in that survey.

The poll’s signal of DeSantis’ seeming irrelevance in the state comes just a few months after Democrats sounded the alarm about the Governor’s purported extremism before he came to the state for speeches at the Midland County Republican Party Spring Breakfast and Hillsdale College.

Ahead of that event, he drew 200 protesters before delivering his standard stump speech.

Remarkably, it wasn’t always like this for the Governor. Back in July 2022, DeSantis was behind by just 3 points in a WDIV/Detroit News poll conducted by the Glengariff Group. He led by 30 points among so-called “classic Republicans” in that survey.