August 3, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Tight race for 2nd between Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire
Images via AP.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 3, 20234min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

‘Threats’ are why Ron DeSantis has ’24/7′ security

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Federal employees union slashes back at Ron DeSantis vow to ‘start slitting throats’

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Ron DeSantis drops to 13% in national GOP survey

Christie DeSantis
Just two points separate Christie and DeSantis in New Hampshire poll.

Ron DeSantis is facing a serious threat from Chris Christie in the New Hampshire Primary, according to a new poll from the Manhattan Institute.

The survey conducted last month shows just two points separate the Florida Governor and the former New Jersey Governor, with both men in low double digits.

DeSantis stands at just 13%, two points up on Christie’s 11%. Close behind them are Vivek Ramaswamy (8%), Nikki Haley (7%), and Tim Scott (7%). This shows a functional diffusion of the opposition vote to Donald Trump, who still leads comfortably at 34%, but far short of the majority.

DeSantis made national news in New Hampshire with remarks issued at a BBQ in the town of Rye when he made reference to “slitting throats on Day One” if elected President, referring to “deep state people.” The remarks proved controversial.

This is the latest Granite State poll to show the Governor in trouble.

A July survey commissioned by American Greatness and conducted by National Research Inc., shows DeSantis with 11% support, 30 points in back of Trump and just three points up on Christie and Scott.

The American Pulse survey conducted between July 5 and July 11 shows Trump with 48% and DeSantis with 10.5%, just 0.5 points above Christie’s 10%.

Other polls are friendlier.

A J.L. Partners poll reported last month by the British Daily Mail shows DeSantis with just 15% support, 27 points below Trump’s 42%. In a tie for third place with 8% each are Christie and Scott.

The Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center shows the Florida Governor just 14 points behind the former President, 37% to 23%.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Ron DeSantis drops to 13% in national GOP survey

nextFederal employees union slashes back at Ron DeSantis vow to 'start slitting throats'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories