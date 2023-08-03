Poll: Tight race for 2nd between Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire

Ron DeSantis is facing a serious threat from Chris Christie in the New Hampshire Primary, according to a new poll from the Manhattan Institute.

The survey conducted last month shows just two points separate the Florida Governor and the former New Jersey Governor, with both men in low double digits.

DeSantis stands at just 13%, two points up on Christie’s 11%. Close behind them are Vivek Ramaswamy (8%), Nikki Haley (7%), and Tim Scott (7%). This shows a functional diffusion of the opposition vote to Donald Trump, who still leads comfortably at 34%, but far short of the majority.

DeSantis made national news in New Hampshire with remarks issued at a BBQ in the town of Rye when he made reference to “slitting throats on Day One” if elected President, referring to “deep state people.” The remarks proved controversial.

This is the latest Granite State poll to show the Governor in trouble.

A July survey commissioned by American Greatness and conducted by National Research Inc., shows DeSantis with 11% support, 30 points in back of Trump and just three points up on Christie and Scott.

The American Pulse survey conducted between July 5 and July 11 shows Trump with 48% and DeSantis with 10.5%, just 0.5 points above Christie’s 10%.

Other polls are friendlier.

A J.L. Partners poll reported last month by the British Daily Mail shows DeSantis with just 15% support, 27 points below Trump’s 42%. In a tie for third place with 8% each are Christie and Scott.

The Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center shows the Florida Governor just 14 points behind the former President, 37% to 23%.