Ron DeSantis is back in Iowa, where a new poll shows Donald Trump way ahead

Ron DeSantis is returning to the Hawkeye State, and yet another survey of Iowa Republicans shows the Governor in a distant second place.

The poll for DailyMail.com, conducted by JL Partners Polls, shows the Governor with just 17% support. That is a drop of nearly 10 points for DeSantis since April, when he had 26% support.

Donald Trump is up 2 points from April, meanwhile, at 43% in the August poll.

Meanwhile, two lower-tier candidates are making their moves.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is in third place now, with 11%, up from 1% in the last administration of the poll.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy was also at 1% in April, but is now at 5%.

The poll of 600 likely caucus participants was in the field from Aug. 2 through Aug. 7, and corroborates other polling showing Iowa as not particularly close.

A survey released last week by The New York Times and Siena College shows Trump with more than a 2-to-1 advantage over the Florida Governor in the 2024 presidential race.

Trump leads DeSantis 44% to 20%, with Scott drawing 9% support.

Other Iowa polls likewise show Trump way ahead.

A new Manhattan Institute poll of 625 likely Iowa caucus participants shows Trump has 42% support compared to 17% for DeSantis.

This survey accords with another recent Iowa poll from American Greatness, which shows Trump ahead of DeSantis 42% to 15%.

A Fox Business survey released last month reveals just 5 points separate the Florida Governor and Scott. DeSantis has 16% support, with Scott at 11%. Both contenders are far behind Trump, who is at 46%.

A recent Coefficient Poll shows DeSantis has 16% support, with Scott at 10%. Again, Trump is at 46%.

In a recent National Public Affairs poll, Trump is up 41% to 18%.

The Race to the White House polling average of the state shows Trump up 44% to 18% over DeSantis, meanwhile, with Scott at 9%.