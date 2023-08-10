August 10, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis is back in Iowa, where a new poll shows Donald Trump way ahead

A.G. GancarskiAugust 10, 20234min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Ron DeSantis drops to 3rd place in national GOP survey

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Chris Christie says he’s ‘caught’ Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump calls Ron DeSantis a ‘failed candidate’ with ‘no personality’

DeSantis AP
Tim Scott is 6 points behind DeSantis, who has lost 9 points since the last time this poll was conducted.

Ron DeSantis is returning to the Hawkeye State, and yet another survey of Iowa Republicans shows the Governor in a distant second place.

The poll for DailyMail.com, conducted by JL Partners Polls, shows the Governor with just 17% support. That is a drop of nearly 10 points for DeSantis since April, when he had 26% support.

Donald Trump is up 2 points from April, meanwhile, at 43% in the August poll.

Meanwhile, two lower-tier candidates are making their moves.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is in third place now, with 11%, up from 1% in the last administration of the poll.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy was also at 1% in April, but is now at 5%.

The poll of 600 likely caucus participants was in the field from Aug. 2 through Aug. 7, and corroborates other polling showing Iowa as not particularly close.

A survey released last week by The New York Times and Siena College shows Trump with more than a 2-to-1 advantage over the Florida Governor in the 2024 presidential race.

Trump leads DeSantis 44% to 20%, with Scott drawing 9% support.

Other Iowa polls likewise show Trump way ahead.

A new Manhattan Institute poll of 625 likely Iowa caucus participants shows Trump has 42% support compared to 17% for DeSantis.

This survey accords with another recent Iowa poll from American Greatness, which shows Trump ahead of DeSantis 42% to 15%.

Fox Business survey released last month reveals just 5 points separate the Florida Governor and Scott. DeSantis has 16% support, with Scott at 11%. Both contenders are far behind Trump, who is at 46%.

A recent Coefficient Poll shows DeSantis has 16% support, with Scott at 10%. Again, Trump is at 46%.

In a recent National Public Affairs poll, Trump is up 41% to 18%.

The Race to the White House polling average of the state shows Trump up 44% to 18% over DeSantis, meanwhile, with Scott at 9%.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump calls Ron DeSantis a 'failed candidate' with 'no personality'

nextChris Christie says he's 'caught' Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire

One comment

  • Michael K

    August 10, 2023 at 9:53 am

    The more people see Ron and what he’s done to Florida, the more they say, “No thanks.”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories