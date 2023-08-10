August 10, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tampa General Hospital lands Hyundai Hope On Wheels grant

Peter SchorschAugust 10, 20233min0
Tampa, Florida, USA- February 23, 2020: Tampa General Hospital
Funds will allow TGH to buy innovative new equipment to improve patient experience and outcomes.

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has received a combined $200,000 from an impact grant and regional grant from Hyundai Hope On Wheels, funds that will support the hospital’s pediatric oncology program in the fight against childhood cancer.

TGH plans to use the funds to purchase interactive MRI equipment, including MRI movie goggles and a projection system. The tools will help alleviate the patient stress, fear and anxiety often associated with traditional MRI scans. By reducing those impacts, medical personnel will be able to capture images more effectively and efficiently.

Funds will also be used to offset fertility preservation costs. Certain cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation, can impact a child’s reproductive system and lead to potential fertility issues in the future. Preservation treatments provide families with peace of mind for their child’s future.

“On behalf of TGH Children’s Hospital and the TGH Cancer Institute, we are so grateful and excited for this support from Hyundai Hope On Wheels,” said Dr. Andrew Galligan, assistant professor and interim director of the Division of Hematology and Oncology in the Department of Pediatrics at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

“Thank you to this amazing organization for helping to make treatment and futures a bit brighter for the children, young adults and families we serve. We appreciate all you do to impact pediatric cancer across the nation.”

To commemorate the gift, TGH pediatric cancer patients dipped their hands in colorful paint and placed their handprints on Hyundai’s Hope on Wheels hero vehicle.

“We are incredibly humbled and grateful to be recipients of the Hyundai Hope On Wheels grant,” said Frann M. Leppla, Tampa General Hospital Foundation’s senior vice president and chief philanthropy officer. “This support allows us to fund innovative initiatives that will make significant differences in the lives of our pediatric oncology patients.”

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousChris Christie says he's 'caught' Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire

nextPoll: Ron DeSantis drops to 3rd place in national GOP survey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories