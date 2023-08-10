Tampa General Hospital lands Hyundai Hope On Wheels grant

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has received a combined $200,000 from an impact grant and regional grant from Hyundai Hope On Wheels, funds that will support the hospital’s pediatric oncology program in the fight against childhood cancer.

TGH plans to use the funds to purchase interactive MRI equipment, including MRI movie goggles and a projection system. The tools will help alleviate the patient stress, fear and anxiety often associated with traditional MRI scans. By reducing those impacts, medical personnel will be able to capture images more effectively and efficiently.

Funds will also be used to offset fertility preservation costs. Certain cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation, can impact a child’s reproductive system and lead to potential fertility issues in the future. Preservation treatments provide families with peace of mind for their child’s future.

“On behalf of TGH Children’s Hospital and the TGH Cancer Institute, we are so grateful and excited for this support from Hyundai Hope On Wheels,” said Dr. Andrew Galligan, assistant professor and interim director of the Division of Hematology and Oncology in the Department of Pediatrics at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

“Thank you to this amazing organization for helping to make treatment and futures a bit brighter for the children, young adults and families we serve. We appreciate all you do to impact pediatric cancer across the nation.”

To commemorate the gift, TGH pediatric cancer patients dipped their hands in colorful paint and placed their handprints on Hyundai’s Hope on Wheels hero vehicle.

“We are incredibly humbled and grateful to be recipients of the Hyundai Hope On Wheels grant,” said Frann M. Leppla, Tampa General Hospital Foundation’s senior vice president and chief philanthropy officer. “This support allows us to fund innovative initiatives that will make significant differences in the lives of our pediatric oncology patients.”