August 10, 2023
CareerSource Pinellas taps SailFuture for youth services programming
Image via SailFuture

Peter Schorsch

SailFuture
The group's continuum of care is designed to serve high-risk teens and meet all of their needs under 1 umbrella.

Effective July 1, CareerSource Pinellas has selected SailFuture, Inc. to administer its youth services programming.

As part of its mission to enhance lives by making talent a key competitive asset for Pinellas County, CareerSource Pinellas offers a variety of programs that connect young adults to jobs and education opportunities. Each program is designed to help young adults who face significant barriers to employment and education.

“The students we work with and their families deserve our best and the SailFuture team is ready to meet them where they are at to help them achieve success,” said Michael Long, CEO of SailFuture.

SailFuture is an innovative foster care agency and private school that serves children in seven programs, including a private high school and educational programs; child welfare programs; community mental health counseling; international sailing expeditions; and job training and social enterprises.

The group’s continuum of care is designed to serve high-risk teens and meet all of their needs under one umbrella.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

