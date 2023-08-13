August 13, 2023
Poll: Ron DeSantis has 13% support in South Carolina GOP Primary

A.G. GancarskiAugust 13, 20235min0

desantis laugh 2 copy
The race is for second place, with Nikki Haley and Tim Scott two points behind the Governor.

Another poll shows Florida’s Governor struggling in the Palmetto State ahead of the state’s 2024 presidential preference primary.

A National Public Affairs survey conducted between Aug. 7 and Aug. 9, shows Ron DeSantis at 13%, just two points ahead of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and current South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. All candidates are far behind former President Donald Trump, who has 45% support.

Other candidates are farther behind among the 846 likely voters polled, including Chris Christie (7%) and Vivek Ramaswamy (5%). No other name polled has more than 2% support.

The pollsters, during a Spotify podcast discussing the results, noted the “trendline” for DeSantis is going “down, down, down” compared to previous months where he was stronger. In May, DeSantis was at 23% in the NPA survey. Trump’s lead has grown from 15% to 32% in that span of time, with the former President gaining with middle-aged voters, non-college graduates, and evangelical men at DeSantis’ expense.

DeSantis has said he’s a “great candidate” for South Carolina and has suggested that despite still being Governor of a different state he may sign a sublease in South Carolina to make the sale to the state’s Republicans. This is just the latest poll showing him battling for a distant second place with two homegrown candidates, however.

A Manhattan Institute conducted in July shows the former President with a more than two-to-one lead, 43% to 21% for the Florida Governor, with Haley and Scott farther back.

Another poll showed DeSantis in third place, meanwhile:

In that July Fox Business poll, Trump has 48% support, with Haley at 14%, DeSantis at 13%, and Scott at 10%. Other candidates are in single digits.

The new poll is the latest to show DeSantis has ground to make up in the state, a read supported by the Race to the White House polling average. On average, Trump has 45% support, with DeSantis at 16%. In-state candidates Haley and Scott are at 11% and 10%, respectively.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

