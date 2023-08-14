August 14, 2023
Personnel note: RSA Consulting welcomes veteran staffer, up-and-comer to Tally team

Drew WilsonAugust 14, 2023

Gina Sisk Josiah Johnson
Now nine people strong, the Tampa Bay-based firm will have a year-round presence in its Tallahassee office.

Tampa Bay-based lobbying firm RSA Consulting is enhancing its all-inclusive, client-tailored services with the addition of veteran staffer Gina Sisk and new talent Josiah Johnson.

Sisk joins the team as Director of Internal Relations and Special Projects, and Johnson comes aboard as Government & Community Affairs Coordinator. The new additions will support the firm’s lobbying team to enhance the depth and breadth of its consulting services and maintain a year-round presence in RSA’s Tallahassee office.

Now nine people strong, the firm said the expansion “represents its commitment to making every client feel like they are their only client.”

“As RSA continues to grow its client roster both in the Tampa Bay region and across the state, Gina and Josiah play a critical role in ensuring RSA continues to deliver the high-quality services that are tailored to the needs of each and every client,” said RSA President and CEO Ron Pierce.

Sisk, who will be based in RSA’s Tallahassee office, brings more than 20 years of experience to the firm. Her resumé includes positions at the Florida Department of Children and Families, Florida Lottery, a statewide association, and a Tallahassee-based consulting firm.

Johnson, who joined RSA in September as an intern, recently graduated from the University of South Florida with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He worked for former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s re-election campaign before transitioning into his district office.

“RSA is a tight-knit team with a well-defined culture, and it is important to us that new hires resonate with our values of collaboration and client dedication,” said RSA Vice President and COO Natalie King.

“RSA has known Gina for years and her addition to the team has sparked an excellent synergy and we’re excited to see her flourish. Josiah, who started as an intern and swiftly proved himself indispensable, has truly earned his place on our team and he has a bright future ahead of him.”

Johnson and Sisk join a team that includes executives Pierce and King; lobbyists Edward Briggs, Kaitlyn Bailey, Melody Arnold and Matt Herndon; and communications manager Krista Landers.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

