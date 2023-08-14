August 14, 2023
Three-term Mike Gottlieb has a Republican challenger in southwest Broward County’s HD 102

Anne GeggisAugust 14, 20234min0

Gottleib Ferreira copy
Steve Ferreira is running as a Republican aiming to lift the median income in HD 102 to $102,000.

Three-term Democratic Rep. Mike Gottlieb has a first-time candidate challenging him in his bid to represent southwest Broward County’s House District 102.

Steve Ferreira, a Davie businessman and bestselling author, is running as a Republican with the campaign slogan, “102 for the 102,” meaning he’s shooting for the median household income in House District 102 to be $102,000.

He says he’s practiced his passion for business and global trade for 40,000 “outlier hours” and is ready to put what he’s learned into practice for the district that takes in parts of Sunrise, Cooper City, Pembroke Pines and Southwest Ranches, extending west to Interstate 75.

“Outlier hours” is a reference to Malcolm Gladwell’s book “Outliers.”

Ferreira’s Amazon biography says Ferreira is a “solopreneur” who has recouped more than $50 million in lost revenue for his clients by finding billing errors in ocean freight shipping. He lays claim to helping 17 of the world’s Fortune 500 companies — including Nike, General Motors and Dow Chemical — pinpoint billing errors in their shipping.

“By moving forward with an aggressive small business strategy and serious enhancements (for) how our district can build upon global trade, the lives of all residents and citizens in the (HD) 102 (will) improve,” he wrote in a message.

Gottlieb, a defense lawyer who was the Democrat’s floor leader last Session, has not officially filed for re-election, but told Florida Politics that he plans to.

Meanwhile, Ferreira wrote a book Simon & Schuster published in 2021, Navigating B2B.”

The district leans Democratic, however, according to voter data expert Matt Isbell of MCI Maps. Voters in the southwest Broward County district chose the Democrats’ candidate for Governor by more than three percentage points over Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Ferreira, who says he recently moved to the area, returning to his roots, emphasizes what brings everyone together.

“At the end of the day, we all want the best for our families in the base elements, schools, safety, security, wage and income growth, and most of all non-partisanship when it comes to enhancing the quality of life for all in the 102.”

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected].

