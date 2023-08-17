August 16, 2023
Ron DeSantis plays up ‘threat’ factor ahead of GOP debate
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 5/5/23-Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference after the 2023 legislative session concluded, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiAugust 16, 20232min2

FLAPOL050523CH018
'They've been after me.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis still sees himself as a front runner in the 2024 presidential race, and a “threat” to all of his poltical enemies.

“Ever since we won reelection in Florida by such a historic margin, people have identified me as a threat,” DeSantis told radio host Guy Benson, using the opposition party, the Vice President, the President, the press corps, and the former President whose endorsement propelled him in 2018 to illustrate the tern.

“The Democrats have identified me as a threat. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, they spend more time attacking me than anybody else, the media, they’ve been after me, I’ve probably had more hit pieces from the corporate press than any other candidate running. And then of course, Donald Trump, he started running ads against me months before I was even a declared candidate for president,” DeSantis said.

The Governor extended that critique to his opponents on the debate stage in Milwaukee, among whom Trump may or may not be.

“If you look at how this field develops, clearly, I’m the only guy that Trump’s campaign attacks, basically. And then the other candidates, a lot of them don’t really say much about Donald Trump, and they focus more on me. So we’re going to be ready for all of that,” DeSantis said.

“It’ll give us an opportunity to be able to speak to a large audience of voters who have not yet paid attention to this primary. I mean, you could have 10, 15, 20 million viewers, most of whom have probably never seen any of us in action before,” he added.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • My Take

    August 16, 2023 at 8:14 pm

    True, his obnoxiousness and clownishness have made him a main object of attention.

    Reply

  • Earl Pitts "The Ronald's UnOfficial Campaign Manager" American

    August 16, 2023 at 8:38 pm

    Damn right America,
    The Ronald’s got something nobody else has.
    Thats right America, me Earl Pitts American to push him across the finish line.
    Thank you America,
    EPA

    Reply

