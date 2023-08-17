Ron DeSantis strategy memo scripts debate attacks against Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a distant second in some polls and in third place in others, and a new memo suggests his strategy is to go on the offense in next week’s GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee.

The memo from leaders of the Never Back Down super PAC, first reported by NBC News, says DeSantis will go on the attack against President Joe Biden, the “media,” and two opponents who are threatening his position in opinion surveys.

“Hammer Vivek Ramaswamy in a response,” the memo compels. “Defend Donald Trump in absentia in response to a Chris Christie attack.”

Ramaswamy has eclipsed DeSantis in isolated national polls. Christie and DeSantis are competing for second place in New Hampshire.

Beyond those attacks, the memo urges DeSantis (referred to as “GRD”) to feint and redirect at times.

“When there is a core attack on GRD’s central candidacy (calling GRD a liberal, hitting veteran record, hitting conservative record), GRD should take the time, correct the record, and highlight the positive/dismiss the attacker if it’s a tier one candidate,” the memo reads.

“If it’s not a core attack but GRD’s name is invoked, GRD should take the response opportunity to pivot and take up time. GRD should ignore the weak attack, not even address it, and instead pivot to message and vision and name check Iowa, New Hampshire, etc. voters directly.”

The memo invokes Roger Ailes’ ‘Orchestra Pit Theory’, which contends the press will focus on “pictures, mistakes and attacks.”

“Potential Orchestra Pit Moments” include taking a “sledge-hammer to Vivek Ramaswamy,” the memo contends, calling him ‘Fake Vivek’ Or ‘Vivek the Fake.'”

The scripted response to Christie likewise seeks to undermine him: “Trump isn’t here so let’s just leave him alone. He’s too weak to defend himself here. We’re all running against him. I don’t think we want to join forces with someone on this stage who’s auditioning for a show on MSNBC.”