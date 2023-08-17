August 17, 2023
Donald Trump campaign carps about Ron DeSantis’ Iowa evangelical spend

A.G. GancarskiAugust 17, 2023

trump desantis
'This totally and completely makes any future endorsement compromised.'

The Donald Trump campaign is fuming about a five-figure spend in Iowa by the Ron DeSantis operation.

At issue is $95,000 the DeSantis political operation donated to Iowa evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats’ Family Leader Foundation ahead of the July 14 Family Leadership Summit, where the Governor spoke during an interview facilitated by Tucker Carlson.

“WOW — it looks like Ron DeSanctimonious has been exposed for trying to ‘buy’ the endorsement of Bob Vander Plaats for nearly $100,000. This totally and completely makes any future endorsement compromised. What does this say about DeSanctus, whose numbers are dropping like a rock, that he has to try to ‘buy’ endorsements? Not a good look,” asserted the Trump campaign.

The DeSantis campaign thinks the real story, meanwhile, is Trump’s failure to work for the evangelical vote.

“Of course we were proud to sponsor an ad with one of the largest and most effective social conservative groups in the state of Iowa. The Trump campaign’s malpractice in not doing so is the real story,” said spokesperson Andrew Romeo.

Reuters notes DeSantis’ presidential campaign, the super PAC Never Back Down, and the 501(c)4 nonprofit And to the Republic combined to spend the money.

“The DeSantis campaign paid $25,000 for an ad in the event’s commemorative booklet. … Never Back Down paid $50,000 for a two-page ad in the booklet and tickets to the dinner, while And to the Republic bought a table at the dinner for $20,000,” Reuters added.

In the weeks since the event, Vander Plaats, who is seen as key toward influencing the evangelical voters in the Midwestern agricultural state, has been vocal about saying it’s time for the GOP to move on from Trump.

“People just really, they want to turn the page to the next generational leader, somebody with a fresh vision,” Vander Plaats said to CNN, as transcribed by the Huffington Post. “And I think Iowa’s wide open for that person to emerge.”

“I believe that the former President, although he’s done a lot of great things, he presents our biggest risk of losing in 2024,” Vander Plaats added. “So, therefore, we need to choose, and choose well.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

