August 16, 2023
Ron DeSantis cries foul about Donald Trump’s Iowa State Fair visit

A.G. Gancarski

230204182904-trump-desantis-republican-primary-split
'I was the only candidate he cared about in Iowa.'

Florida’s Governor is stepping up his attacks on Donald Trump, contending that the former President only showed up at the Iowa State Fair last weekend to upstage him.

During an interview on the Guy Benson ShowRon DeSantis blasted Trump’s attempts to take the spotlight off him in the Hawkeye State, which seems to be the linchpin of the DeSantis strategy in the 2024 race.

“When I was at the Iowa State fair with (Gov.) Kim Reynolds, that’s when they did their counter program. I think he was on the ground for 45 or 50 minutes. I was the only candidate he cared about in Iowa. He came because I was there and he wanted to try to take some of the attention away from us,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis participated in a so-called “Fair Side Chat” with Reynolds Saturday, but Trump upstaged him, including by having his plane fly over the Governor’s photo op cooking pork steaks, and by having a plane with a banner that said “Be Likable, Ron” overhead when the Governor was campaigning.

“He had a very small crowd. He only had a few people show up. It’s a big difference,” Trump told reporters at the Iowa State Fair, as he offered a comparison of the crowd he drew versus that drawn earlier in the day by the Florida Governor.

Trump, who said he had a “record crowd,” was accompanied to Iowa by various Florida members of Congress who have endorsed him, including U.S. Reps. Gus BilirakisByron DonaldsMatt GaetzAnna Paulina LunaBrian MastCory MillsGreg Steube and Mike Waltz.

Gaetz, who was a help to DeSantis in 2018’s campaign for Governor, got the best line of all the members of Congress about his erstwhile ally, talking about how burgers were cooked, going from rare to well done, and saying “the most done you can be is Ron DeSantis.”

Surveys say it’s Trump’s race to lose: the Race to the White House polling average of the state shows Trump up 44% to 18% over DeSantis.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • Christians Blame Others

    August 16, 2023 at 5:27 pm

    A crybaby Christian

    Reply

  • Ocean Joe

    August 16, 2023 at 5:33 pm

    When Florida sends its’ people, they’re not sending their best…

    Reply

  • Michael K

    August 16, 2023 at 6:20 pm

    Oh, boo-hoo. Time to change his diaper.

    Reply

