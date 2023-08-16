Ron DeSantis ducks chance to slam Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis is taking the high road when it comes to the man who displaced him in New Hampshire polls.

The Florida Governor was given an opportunity Tuesday to engage former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has eclipsed him in the most recent New Hampshire poll.

“Look, I think that at the end of the day, we’re doing what we need to do on the ground in Iowa and New Hampshire, we’re going to be back there this weekend and we’re going to get the job done. I think a lot of these guys are, you know, doing this or doing that,” DeSantis said.

“We’re going to be able to get on the debate stage and we’re going to be able to hash it out. And I think I’ll be able to show that I’m the guy that’s got the vision. I’m the guy that can get the job done electorally,” DeSantis said during Tuesday’s episode of the Fox News Channel’s Ingraham Angle.

DeSantis’ milquetoast comments were a marked contrast to Christie’s fire earlier in the day.

During a Fox News interview, Christie ripped Florida’s Governor amid the latest evidence of a collapse of his once-solid position in the 2024 GOP field.

“I’m in this race for 2 1/2 months and I’ve gone from nowhere to second place in New Hampshire. If you’re DeSantis this morning, you’ve got to be wondering what the hell happened here,” Christie said. “He’s been the presumptive front challenger (to Donald Trump) since before he was re-elected Governor of Florida. I’m now past him in New Hampshire after 2 1/2 months.”

DeSantis has tumbled to just 8% in the latest Emerson College New Hampshire survey of the race, 1 point behind Christie and 41 points behind former President Trump, seemingly fulfilling Christie’s conviction that he’d achieved parity with the Florida Governor in the Granite State.