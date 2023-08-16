Ron DeSantis says getting Donald Trump voters in 2024 would not be a ‘problem’ for him

Ron DeSantis says he can get Donald Trump voters to turn out for him in the 2024 General Election, noting that he carried Florida in 2022 without the former President’s help.

“We won reelection by a record margin for a Republican (of) over 1.5 million votes,” DeSantis noted.

“Donald Trump attacked me three days before the midterm election. And so I think when you’re talking about voters in our party base, that may be a problem if you nominate some Rockefeller Republican, but it’s not going to be a problem if you nominate somebody like me who has a proven record of delivering on America first policies,” DeSantis added.

The Governor made the comments during Tuesday’s episode of the Fox News Channel’s Ingraham Angle.

Host Laura Ingraham teed up the question to DeSantis with an article in The Hill that contends Trump backers would “take their ball and go home” if the repeatedly indicted former President doesn’t get the Republican nomination.