August 17, 2023
Lauren Book cautions kids, parents about new ‘Saturn’ app
'It is critical for parents to be educated about digital safety, have conversations with their kids, and take necessary steps to monitor their child’s online presence to reduce the risk.'

A new calendar app geared toward K-12 students is raising safety concerns among education officials and others, including Sen. Lauren Book.

The Plantation Democrat, who founded and runs Lauren’s Kids, is warning parents and their young students about potential safety and privacy concerns surrounding the “Saturn” app.

It collects students’ information, including their name, school and schedule and links to social media accounts and other personal information. It also includes a friend request and chat feature. But, Book and others warn, there isn’t a verification process, meaning anyone can use the app.

That leaves students potentially vulnerable to predators seeking to gain access to Florida youngsters and gain their trust.

That’s a big deal for Book and her Lauren’s Kids nonprofit, which works to protect kids from becoming victims of childhood sexual abuse.

“With one in five children and teens being sexually solicited online, it’s more important than ever we bring awareness to very real digital dangers apps like Saturn pose,” Book said. “Back-to-school is upon us, and it is critical for parents to be educated about digital safety, have conversations with their kids, and take necessary steps to monitor their child’s online presence to reduce the risk.”

Some school districts have already warned parents and students of the app. For example, Pinellas County Schools on Wednesday sent communication to parents similarly raising privacy concerns.

“Students are reportedly using the app to share personal information about their schools. Anyone, regardless of whether they are a student or not, can create an account, indicate that they attend a school, and provide school-related information, such as class schedule,” the district wrote in an email.

The Pinellas district blocked the app from its network and devices, but students may still be able to connect to applications via their personal devices.

Lauren’s Kids provides a list of ways parents can keep kids safe online through its Safer, Smarter Families resource. Among other advice, the tool reminds parents to establish safe relationships and communication, including educating them on safe digital practices.

Age-appropriate tool kits are available here.

One comment

  • Earl Pitts "The Ronald's UnOfficial Campaign Manager" American

    August 17, 2023 at 4:39 pm

    Good evening America,
    Saturn’s gotta be bad if one of the top “Dook 4 Brains Leftists” in the Entire State of Florida” is warning the public about it.
    EPA

    Reply

