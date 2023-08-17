August 17, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lobbying compensation: Capital City Consulting clears $6.3M in Q2
Ron LaFace and Nick Iarossi make another gold star hire at Capital City Consulting.

Drew WilsonAugust 17, 20235min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Adam Richardson: The state constitutional aspects of Monique Worrell’s suspension

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Cost of taxpayer-funded security, travel for Ron DeSantis soared ahead of presidential bid

HeadlinesInfluence

Lauren Book cautions kids, parents about new ‘Saturn’ app

LaFace iarossi
Firm revenues have grown rapidly over the past two years.

Capital City Consulting earned over $6.3 million in the second quarter, placing it among the most lucrative firms in the state.

New compensation reports for the second quarter show Capital City Consulting netted about $3.2 million lobbying the Legislature and another $3.1 million lobbying the Governor, Cabinet and state agencies.

Florida Politics estimates lobbying pay based on the middle number of the per-client ranges firms listed on their compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments up to $50,000. Firms are also required to register overall earnings ranges. However, firm-level ranges top out at $1 million, a threshold that Capital City Consulting routinely clears.

Founded by Nick Iarossi and Ron LaFace, Capital City Consulting represents clients across a broad swath of industries, from health care and education to utilities and gaming.

Last quarter, CCC’s top clients in the Legislature included the Associated Industries of Florida at $75,000, Amalgamated Transit Union at $70,000, Adelanto HealthCare Ventures and Gartner at $50,000. The firm listed 230 legislative lobbying contracts in all, and range reporting indicates they may have earned as much as $4 million in the Legislature.

Capital City Consulting’s executive compensation report boasts the second-largest total of all firms in the Sunshine State. It lists more than 275 lobbying contracts, including three that break the cap on range reporting — professional services firm Horne LLP paid $75,000 in Q2, PCI Gaming paid $60,000 and Contender Boats paid $54,000.

Several major corporations also rely on the Capital City Consulting team, which in addition to Iarossi and LaFace includes Anthony Carvalho, Justin Day, Megan Fay, Kenneth Granger, Maicel Green, Dean Izzo, Ashley Kalifeh, Andrew Ketchel, Drew Meiner, Joseph Mongiovi, Jared Rosenstein, Scott Ross and Chris Schoonover.

The firm also includes Brian May, Rodney Barreto, Miguel Abad, Felipe Angulo and Tim Gomez, who joined CCC after it merged with Prodigy Public Affairs as part of an expansion into the South Florida market. Those lobbyists are primarily focused on local clients. The reports filed with the state do not include revenues from local and non-state lobbying work.

Among the better-known businesses on their client sheet are 3M, Adobe, Amazon, AT&T, Chick-Fil-A, CVS Health and Delta. CCC also represents numerous state associations and trade groups, such as the Florida Cultural Alliance, which successfully pushed for greater state arts funding during the 2023 Legislative Session.

The upper end of per-client ranges indicate CCC may have earned as much as $4.1 million lobbying the executive branch.

The quarterly haul is a step up from the first quarter, when CCC filed its first $6 million-plus reports. The firm’s growth has accelerated rapidly over the past two years — in the second quarter of 2021, CCC earned about $4.5 million and in Q2 2022 the firm reported $4.75 million.

Capital City Consulting’s annual total crossed the $20 million mark for the first time last year. With half of 2023 in the books, the firm appears poised to smash that total by a few million dollars.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced an Aug. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering April 1 through June 30. Compensation reports for the third quarter are due to the state on Nov. 14.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLauren Book cautions kids, parents about new ‘Saturn’ app

nextCost of taxpayer-funded security, travel for Ron DeSantis soared ahead of presidential bid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories