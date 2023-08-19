August 19, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis works ‘Red Sox Nation’ enthusiasm into New Hampshire speech
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

A.G. GancarskiAugust 19, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Glen Gilzean defers choice between $400k administrator job or Ethics gig

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Ron DeSantis has 10% support in Louisiana GOP Primary

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — School rules blues

Election 2024 DeSantis Iowa
'The only disappointment was when they swept St. Louis, so they didn’t win the World Series back in Boston.'

Florida’s a long way from New Hampshire, but that doesn’t stop Ron DeSantis from finding common ground with the Granite State.

During a stop in Nashua, the Florida Governor waxed enthusiastic about the Boston Red Sox, a team he cheered for while at Harvard Law School, and their winning the 2004 World Series.

“It was such an exciting time. The only disappointment was when they swept St. Louis, so they didn’t win the World Series back in Boston,” DeSantis said, as reported by the New Hampshire Journal.

The Governor grew up a Braves fan and lived in Tampa as a youth, but of late has talked up his affinity for the Rays’ AL East rival.

During a Tuesday interview on Boston’s WBZ, the Florida Governor described a devotion to the team unlike that seen in the Sunshine State.

“I grew up a Braves fan in the Southeast and then when the Rays came, I was in college, so I was kind of getting into them,” DeSantis said. “But by the time I was in law school, like, I was part of Red Sox Nation, I was rooting for them more than, you know, and so when they went down three to nothing in 2004, I was like, man, is this ever going to happen?”

“When they came back to beat the Yankees winning four in a row, I knew the curse was gone. I knew they were going to beat the Cardinals and the feeling in that part of the country, not just in the city of Boston, in Cambridge and other parts of New England, the whole population was so into it,” said DeSantis, who was at Harvard Law School at the time.

That excitement was unlike anything he’d experienced at home, he said.

“And that was unlike anything I’ve seen in Florida because, you know, the Bucs have won a couple of Super Bowls. We’ve had other teams do. Well, we’ve had a lot of great college football and people get excited, don’t get me wrong, but this was just in the bloodstream in New England. And I’ve never seen so many people be so revved up and when they won it, it was like such a big deal.”

The Governor is playing up his local ties as yet another Granite State poll shows him struggling. A fresh survey from the Trafalgar Group shows him 39 points behind President Donald Trump’s 50%. DeSantis’ 11% puts him one point ahead of Vivek Ramaswamy and just two points ahead of Chris Christie. 

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Ron DeSantis has 10% support in Louisiana GOP Primary

nextGlen Gilzean defers choice between $400k administrator job or Ethics gig

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories