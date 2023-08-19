August 19, 2023
Poll: Ron DeSantis has 10% support in Louisiana GOP Primary

A.G. GancarskiAugust 19, 20232min0

desantisron_081023ap_desantis copy
Donald Trump holds a 65-point lead.

Louisiana appears to be Donald Trump’s state to lose in 2024. At least, that’s the takeaway from a new Nexstar Media/Emerson College poll.

Public polling from the state has been slow in coming, and this survey, first reported Friday by Lafayette’s KLFY illustrates why.

The former President has the support of 75% of the Louisiana voters who intend to vote in the state’s GOP Primary. Gov. Ron DeSantis has just 10% support, while 10% more are undecided.

The survey was in the field Aug. 13 and Aug. 14.

Trump fundraised in Louisiana in July. His plane was met by GOP gubernatorial candidate Jeff LandryThe former President held a ticketed event in Old Metairie and also stopped at the iconic Café du Monde in New Orleans’ French Quarter.

Interestingly given his rhetoric blasting COVID-19 mitigation, DeSantis issued advisories against travelers from the state in March 2020, urging them to self-isolate. To enforce the restrictions, DeSantis compelled the Florida Highway Patrol and local police to set up checkpoints on I-10, which targeted non-commercial drivers.

The Governor’s concern was that people escaping New Orleans could infect Floridians. The order required Louisiana travelers to sequester themselves for 14 days, and failure to do so would be a misdemeanor that could have landed guilty parties in jail for two weeks.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

