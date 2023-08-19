Joe Biden campaign expects Ron DeSantis, others to follow ‘MAGA blueprint’ at GOP debate

The Joe Biden campaign doesn’t expect Donald Trump to be at the Republican presidential debate Wednesday. However, they do expect candidates, including Ron DeSantis, to follow a “MAGA blueprint worthy of the former President.

Michael Tyler, the Biden-Harris 2024 Communications Director, expects the “most extreme slate of presidential candidates in history … will fight to out-MAGA each other.”

“The 2024 Republicans are focusing on litigating the benefits of slavery, which books they want to ban from schools, and a made-up war on “woke” that they themselves can’t even define. That’s a race for the MAGA base, not a pathway to winning a general election in 2024,” Tyler writes, with seeming allusions to Democratic reads on the DeSantis agenda.

The namechecks come later in the memo, such as this section on senior citizen entitlements.

“DeSantis, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Chris Christie all have supported putting Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block,” the campaign spox says.

Meanwhile, when it comes to cost of living, the Governor is in a league of his own.

“Florida has become an inflation hotspot under Ron DeSantis,” Tyler writes.

Similarly, he claims that DeSantis and other candidates have “vowed to support a national abortion ban.”

As well, Tyler asserts that DeSantis “signed legislation in Florida that could make it easier for criminals to carry weapons and supports concealed carry of firearms nationwide,” referring to the permitless carry bill that passed this year.