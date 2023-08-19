August 19, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis rips Donald Trump supporters as ‘listless vessels’
Donald Trump - Ron DeSantis. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 19, 20233min2

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Marco Rubio 2.0? Chris Christie mocks ‘canned line’ in Ron DeSantis’ debate memo

HeadlinesOrlando

Glen Gilzean defers choice between $400K Disney administrator job or Ethics Commission role

APoliticalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis campaigns in Georgia, disparages Florida football

Trump DeSantis
'A movement can't be about the personality of one individual.'

Florida’s Governor is going on the offense against the former President — and his devoted supporters.

In an interview with the Florida StandardRon DeSantis is ripping Donald Trump backers as privileging personality over conservative purity.

“If all we are is listless vessels that are just supposed to follow, you know, whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that’s not going to be a durable movement,” DeSantis said.

The Governor also rejects claims that he and others who buck the cult of “personality” around the former President are “RINOs.”

“And so you could be the most conservative person since sliced bread. Unless you’re kissing his rear end, they will somehow call you a RINO. So it’s been totally detached from principle in what you actually believe and results. And it’s more about, you know, just what faction you happen to do,” DeSantis said.

The Governor continued to describe what he perceives as hypocrisy.

“So there will be people who are huge Trump supporters like in Congress who have like incredibly liberal left wing records that’s really just atrocious and yet they’re viewed by some of these folks as like as like really, really good. Then you have other people, you know, like a Congressman Chip Roy who’s endorsed me, Congressman Thomas Massie,” he added. “These guys have records of principle, fighting the swamp that are second to none, and yet they will be attacked by some of these people and called RINOs.”

“So it’s just been totally detached from any type of substance. And ultimately, a movement can’t be about the personality of one individual. The movement has got to be about what are you trying to achieve on behalf of the American people,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis has said he’d have no problem getting Trumpers to back him in the General Election. Clearly though there are some he feels are beyond reach or reason.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMarco Rubio 2.0? Chris Christie mocks 'canned line' in Ron DeSantis' debate memo

2 comments

  • My Take

    August 19, 2023 at 12:33 pm

    Ein Volk Ein Reich, Ein Trump

    Reply

  • My Take

    August 19, 2023 at 12:37 pm

    “The movement has got to be about what are you trying to achieve . . .”

    Fascism. Not the ugliest version, true, but fascism.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories