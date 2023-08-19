Ron DeSantis rips Donald Trump supporters as ‘listless vessels’

Florida’s Governor is going on the offense against the former President — and his devoted supporters.

In an interview with the Florida Standard, Ron DeSantis is ripping Donald Trump backers as privileging personality over conservative purity.

“If all we are is listless vessels that are just supposed to follow, you know, whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that’s not going to be a durable movement,” DeSantis said.

The Governor also rejects claims that he and others who buck the cult of “personality” around the former President are “RINOs.”

“And so you could be the most conservative person since sliced bread. Unless you’re kissing his rear end, they will somehow call you a RINO. So it’s been totally detached from principle in what you actually believe and results. And it’s more about, you know, just what faction you happen to do,” DeSantis said.

The Governor continued to describe what he perceives as hypocrisy.

“So there will be people who are huge Trump supporters like in Congress who have like incredibly liberal left wing records that’s really just atrocious and yet they’re viewed by some of these folks as like as like really, really good. Then you have other people, you know, like a Congressman Chip Roy who’s endorsed me, Congressman Thomas Massie,” he added. “These guys have records of principle, fighting the swamp that are second to none, and yet they will be attacked by some of these people and called RINOs.”

“So it’s just been totally detached from any type of substance. And ultimately, a movement can’t be about the personality of one individual. The movement has got to be about what are you trying to achieve on behalf of the American people,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis has said he’d have no problem getting Trumpers to back him in the General Election. Clearly though there are some he feels are beyond reach or reason.